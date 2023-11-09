NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (“Wiley” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WLY) on behalf of Wiley stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Wiley has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 15, 2023, Wiley released its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results, revealing that its fourth quarter revenue decreased 6%. The shortfall was due in part to the temporary suspension of Hindawi’s special issues publishing program after the Company identified as many as 1,700 articles with compromised and manipulated peer reviews and fabricated content.

On this news, Wiley’s stock price fell $4.17, or 11.4%, to close at $32.45 per share on June 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 10, 2023, Wiley announced that its CEO and President, Brian Napack, would be departing the Company, effective immediately. On this news, Wiley’s stock price fell $3.68, or 9.9%, to close at $30.95 per share on October 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

