WASHINGTON D.C., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARA is pleased to announce the promotion of Will Goodman to ARA Senior Vice President.

Goodman joined ARA in September 2020 as an ARA Vice President and was tasked with establishing and directing ARA’s Government Relations enterprise.

In this role, Goodman works closely with ARA leadership to help identify key prospects for growth and secure funding for important ARA programs, regularly engaging in visits with a wide network of legislators and policy makers in Congress and the Executive Branch. Will also supports the growth of ARA’s defense business as part of ARA’s efforts to offer innovative solutions to critical problems of national importance.

“Will’s exceptional performance in this role over the last two years warrants his promotion to ARA Senior Vice President,” said ARA CEO Rob Sues. “Prior to joining ARA in Sept 2020, Will articulated a vision for growing a successful Government Relations (GR) enterprise at ARA. Since that time, Will has exceeded expectations in establishing and leading a GR enterprise, and securing new congressional initiatives for ARA.”

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,700 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

