President Biden issued a heartfelt statement after his sole surviving son was convicted in federal court in Delaware.
“I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” Biden said Tuesday minutes after Hunter Biden was found guilty by a federal jury on criminal gun charges.
The younger Biden was convicted on three counts tied to his October 2018 purchase and possession of a revolver while using illegal drug
