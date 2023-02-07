Will Rebecca Zamolo make it on Season 9 of Dance Moms? Will Rebecca Zamolo make it on Season 9 of Dance Moms?

Los Angeles, California, United States, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rebecca Zamolo has her eyes dead set on making it on the the next season of Dance Moms. As she meets with Abby Lee Miller in her private studio she quickly finds out that in order to be on the show she will have to transform into a dancer as her daughter is too young to even be a mini. Will she, in 24 hours, be able to overcome an impossible feat or will her dreams of becoming a dancer for her daughter be shattered. There are a few twists and turns when a few surprise former dance mom’s dancers lend a dancing hand. Tune in to find out what happens. https://youtu.be/XEDOKw4gopg

