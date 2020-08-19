Will Recruiting Stay Remote Forever? Checkster Research Uncovers Big Shifts in Work Locations and Tools

The Future of Work for Recruiters Checkster research examines working location before and after COVID-19

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Checkster , empowering talent and team leaders to make better hiring decisions and improve engagement and retention, today shared the results of a new survey focused on the future of work for recruiters. With the U.S. continuing to battle COVID-19, the research found that 72 percent of recruiters will have to option to work from home permanently, while only 16 percent required to come back to the office. That represents a significant shift from pre-pandemic times when only 8 percent of recruiters reportedly worked from home.

Checkster surveyed 400 recruiters and individuals working in talent acquisition across the U.S. to determine decisions regarding working from home, opinions on the ideal working locations for recruiters and the use of tools while working remotely. The result found that many recruiters are adjusting to this new way of life – and quickly.

In addition to permanent work from home plans, Checkster found that many recruiters believe working apart is ideal, with 44 percent in favor of staying separate versus 25 percent preferring to be together. However, when asked about working near hiring managers, the results came back nearly an even split, with an indication that industry influenced the responses. While corporations and staffing agencies have readily adopted work from home plans, government recruiters have been tasked with re-entering the office. Those in government were also more likely to say it was beneficial for hiring managers and recruiters to work together.

Checkster also analyzed which tools recruiters used to improve communication and productivity in their remote work setup over the last several months. Responses were categorized based on the open-ended techniques mentioned by participants in an effort to understand current trends. From this, Checkster found that the majority of recruiters employed some form of video or other virtual communication, with Zoom mentioned most frequently, followed by email, phone calls and texting. Checkster saw an increase in usage for digital selection tools with video leading the way with an increase of 72 percent, while assessment and digital reference checking increased 58 and 52 percent, respectively.

“Typically, it’s recruiters talking about the future of work and what that means for candidates, but Checkster wanted to consider what that means for the people doing the hiring,” said Yves Lermusi, CEO of Checkster. “Like so many, recruiters have also been tasked with adapting to new conditions despite the circumstances. What we found indicates that the entire talent acquisition function is evolving rapidly, from where the work gets done to how, including the technologies that facilitate the process. It seems likely, from our research, that this experience will impact recruiting and recruiters for years to come.”

For a complimentary copy of “Beyond COVID-19: The Future of Work for Recruiters,” please visit https://www.checkster.com/complete-guide-to-hiring-recruiting-managing-employees-post-covid-19-2 .

