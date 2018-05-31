William Demant Holding A/S: Total number of voting rights and capital

Company announcement no 2018-07 31 May 2018

Change in the share capital in William Demant Holding A/S

With reference to Company Announcement no 2018-05, it was decided at William Demant Holding A/S’ ordinary general meeting on 22 March 2018 to reduce the Company’s share capital by nominally DKK 1,319,660 divided into 6,598,300 shares of DKK 0.20. The Danish Business Authority has been notified of the capital reduction, and the capital reduction has been executed.

In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby state that the Company’s total share capital and total number of voting rights as of 31 May 2018 amount to:

Share capital (nominal): DKK 50,473,595 Number of voting rights: 252,367,975

Further information:

René Schneider, CFO

Phone +45 3917 7300

www.demant.com Other contacts:

Søren B. Andersson, VP IR

Mathias Holten Møller, IR Officer

Trine Kromann‐Mikkelsen, VP Corporate Communication and Relations

