William Demant Holding A/S: Total number of voting rights and capital

Company announcement no 2018-07 31 May 2018
Change in the share capital in William Demant Holding A/S
With reference to Company Announcement no 2018-05, it was decided at William Demant Holding A/S’ ordinary general meeting on 22 March 2018 to reduce the Company’s share capital by nominally DKK 1,319,660 divided into 6,598,300 shares of DKK 0.20. The Danish Business Authority has been notified of the capital reduction, and the capital reduction has been executed.
In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby state that the Company’s total share capital and total number of voting rights as of 31 May 2018 amount to:
|Share capital (nominal):
|DKK 50,473,595
|Number of voting rights:
|252,367,975
|Further information:
René Schneider, CFO
Phone +45 3917 7300
|Other contacts:
Søren B. Andersson, VP IR
Mathias Holten Møller, IR Officer
Trine Kromann‐Mikkelsen, VP Corporate Communication and Relations
Attachment
- 2018-07 Statement of share capital and voting rights
