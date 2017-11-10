Breaking News
Home / Top News / William Demant Holding A/S: Financial calendar 2018

William Demant Holding A/S: Financial calendar 2018

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

Company announcement no 2017-10                            10 November 2017
Financial calendar 2018

The Board of Directors of William Demant Holding A/S has set the following dates for publication of the Company’s Annual Report, Interim Report and Interim Management Statements as well as holding of the annual general meeting in 2018:

8 February 2018 Deadline for submission of items for the agenda of the annual general meeting*
1 to 21 February 2018 Quiet period prior to publication of Annual Report 2017
22 February 2018 Annual Report 2017
22 March 2018 Annual general meeting
17 April to 7 May 2018 Quiet period prior to publication of Interim Management Statement
8 May 2018 Interim Management Statement
25 July to 14 August 2018 Quiet period prior to publication of Interim Report 2018
15 August 2018 Interim Report 2018
16 October to 5 November 2018 Quiet period prior to publication of Interim Management Statement
6 November 2018 Interim Management Statement

* Please note that if a shareholder would like to have a specific item included in the agenda for the general meeting on 22 March 2018, a written proposal must be submitted to the Board of Directors no later than six weeks prior to the annual general meeting, which means that proposals must reach the Board of Directors no later than Thursday 8 February 2018.

*******

Further information:                                                          
Søren B. Andersson, VP Investor Relations
Phone +45 39 17 73 00
www.demant.com

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/929e1cba-260a-4872-98cc-33582ab8025f

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.