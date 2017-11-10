William Demant Holding A/S: Financial calendar 2018

Company announcement no 2017-10 10 November 2017

Financial calendar 2018

The Board of Directors of William Demant Holding A/S has set the following dates for publication of the Company’s Annual Report, Interim Report and Interim Management Statements as well as holding of the annual general meeting in 2018:

8 February 2018 Deadline for submission of items for the agenda of the annual general meeting* 1 to 21 February 2018 Quiet period prior to publication of Annual Report 2017 22 February 2018 Annual Report 2017 22 March 2018 Annual general meeting 17 April to 7 May 2018 Quiet period prior to publication of Interim Management Statement 8 May 2018 Interim Management Statement 25 July to 14 August 2018 Quiet period prior to publication of Interim Report 2018 15 August 2018 Interim Report 2018 16 October to 5 November 2018 Quiet period prior to publication of Interim Management Statement 6 November 2018 Interim Management Statement

* Please note that if a shareholder would like to have a specific item included in the agenda for the general meeting on 22 March 2018, a written proposal must be submitted to the Board of Directors no later than six weeks prior to the annual general meeting, which means that proposals must reach the Board of Directors no later than Thursday 8 February 2018.

*******

Further information:

Søren B. Andersson, VP Investor Relations

Phone +45 39 17 73 00

www.demant.com

Attachments:

