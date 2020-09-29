Breaking News
William Hague Joins Opanga Networks Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opanga Networks announced today the appointment of William “Bill” Hague to the company’s Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to have Bill on our team,” said Scott Anderson, Chairman of Opanga. “Bill has decades of experience in wireless, and will bring Opanga invaluable insight and guidance to help us grow and become one of the most valuable innovators in the mobile industry.”

Bill is currently CEO of Tillman Infrastructure and is a highly recognized executive in the telecommunications industry with over 25 years of leadership in both domestic and international business affairs. Prior to joining Tillman in March 2018, he was with AT&T as Executive Vice President where he led the Global Connection Management and Tower Leasing businesses, and was responsible for developing both international and domestic strategies and partnerships for network access and interconnection agreements.

Bill served on the board of directors of the global GSM Association (GSMA) where he had roles including Chairman of the Finance Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Association, and Chairman of GSM Limited, a subsidiary that managed the association’s trade shows. He is President of the African Education Foundation, a private foundation he established in 1984 after serving in the Peace Corps in West Africa.

“Opanga is disrupting the legacy radio access network supply chain with a big software innovation mindset, and they count some of the largest and most influential operators in the world as their customers,” said Bill. “I am thrilled to be on this team that’s going to have a profoundly disruptive, positive impact on mobile network expense.”

About Opanga Networks

Transformational 4G and 5G Network Performance

Opanga is the global leader in delivering cloud-native machine learning solutions for Radio Access Network (RAN) performance and efficiency. Our solutions, deployed in the cloud at software speed and scale, make networks much faster and far less expensive. The inevitable shift of mobile networks to the cloud accelerates opportunities for massive network and economic performance gains. Opanga’s technology is at the heart of and acts as a launchpad for these gains.

www.opanga.com

Contact Opanga’s network optimization specialists at: [email protected]

