William Miller, Healthcare Pioneer, Passes Away

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

A pillar of the healthcare community, HMS remembers Bill for his personal character and professional brilliance

IRVING, Texas, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY), a leading provider of payment accuracy and population health management solutions, has announced with much sadness, the passing of William F. Miller III. A distinguished, longstanding member of HMS’ Board of Directors since the year 2000, Bill has been a foundational pillar at HMS for 20 years.

Bill’s impact and contributions to HMS extend well beyond his role on the Board. During his time with the company, Bill served as HMS’ Chief Executive Officer for five years and Chairman for six. The success and growth that HMS has achieved are a direct result of Bill’s leadership and character.

“Bill joined HMS during a pivotal time in our corporate history, and as our new CEO, he immediately became the guiding light that navigated us through and we emerged as a better, stronger, organization with him at the helm,” said Bill Lucia, Chairman and CEO for HMS. “Bill was a great mentor who always gave me the freedom to lead. He was a renowned boss, colleague and dear friend to all at HMS. I couldn’t ask for more, and he will be deeply missed.”

Outside of HMS’ walls, Bill proved to be one of the most distinguished leaders of the Texas healthcare business community and broader healthcare industry. Most recently, Bill served as a board member of Maxor National Pharmacy Services and as a senior advisor at private equity firm Beecken Petty O’Keefe & Company. Bill previously served as a healthcare industry advisor for global investment firm KKR Advisors, a partner at Highlander Partners, a private equity group in Dallas focused on investments in healthcare products, services and technology and as President and Chief Operating Officer of EmCare Holdings, Inc.

To honor Bill’s memory, the Miller family has established two memorial funds: Cristo Rey Bill Miller Memorial Fund and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

HMS advances healthcare by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move healthcare forward. Visit us at www.hms.com or follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.

