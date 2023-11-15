TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthmap Solutions, Inc. (Healthmap), an NCQA-accredited kidney population health management company, has named William Moore as its Chief Information Officer. Moore’s appointment represents an expansion of the company’s technology capabilities to support its growth in the kidney healthcare management sector.

“William Moore brings 30 years of technology leadership experience, including 17 years in healthcare, to Healthmap’s clients, provider partners, and their patients,” said Eric Reimer, Chief Executive Officer of Healthmap and Co-Chairman of the Board. “He has extensive experience in startup roles as well as large-enterprise leadership posts and is known for developing enterprise-enabling technology platforms as well as building and leading the teams that design and implement them.”

Prior to joining Healthmap, Moore spent 12 years as Chief Technical Officer for CareCore National and later eviCore Healthcare, where he was responsible for all technology strategy and operations functions. He served as the company’s first technologist and led the technology group as the organization grew from 30 to 3,000 employees. Before that, he worked with AT&T, where he developed his enterprise solution ideology while working with their largest global customers.

“I am very excited to be joining the Healthmap team,” Mr. Moore said. “This company is setting the standard in its use of technology and data to raise the level of care management for people with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. I am particularly impressed by their use of AI-augmented analytics to identify patients at risk and drive tangible patient outcomes. I am looking forward to building on Healthmap’s accomplishments.”

ABOUT HEALTHMAP SOLUTIONS

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA-accredited kidney population health management company serving health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations, and provider groups seeking a value-based solution to improve the lives of Americans living with chronic kidney disease. Using its advanced predictive analytics technology and clinical expertise, Healthmap provides early kidney disease identification and recommends clinically proven interventions to delay or slow disease progression. Healthmap Care Navigation teams work with patients and the full spectrum of providers to deliver personalized whole-person care. Healthmap’s approach is to proactively plan care transitions and optimize renal replacement therapy, with a focus on in-home dialysis treatment and transplant. This approach improves care, outcomes, and patient experience while lowering total medical costs for health plans and provider groups.