William Nix Joins as a Partner of LOHAS Capital and LOHAS Advisors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LOHAS has added an industry-leading social impact entertainment expert to its team! William Nix has extensive experience in the entertainment, media, sports, and intellectual property fields as a producer, corporate executive, investment banker, and attorney. He is a thought leader in the social impact entertainment (“SIE”) business who will help lead LOHAS’ SIE practice, supporting investors along with socially and environmentally impactful entertainment ventures.

Will is a member of the Producers Council of the Producers Guild of America, a founder of its Social Impact Entertainment Task Force, and a member of its Diversity, Education, and Documentary Committees. He’s a lifetime voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, serving on its Grants Committee, as well as a member of the Television Academy. Will was Co-Chair of Baker Botts’ Entertainment, Media, and Sports Practice Group, VP of Legal and Business Affairs for NBA Properties, and COO of the Motion Picture Association of America’s Global Content Protection Group.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Will’s caliber join the LOHAS team. He brings not only deep expertise to offer our clients but also thought leadership to the growing LOHAS organization and its SIE practice,” noted Rick Davis, LOHAS Managing Partner. “Investors seeking to participate in impact entertainment are often hampered by the artistic, financial, and legal complexities of the projects, and Will’s broad experience and insight will help reduce risk and optimize returns. Additionally, impact entertainment projects seeking strategic guidance and fundraising support could not find a better champion than Will.”

Will’s work has encompassed traditional media and multiple content delivery platforms, technologies, and genres. Will served as Executive Producer of an animated feature film based on Kahlil Gibran’s iconic work The Prophet, starring Salma Hayek, Liam Neeson, and John Krasinski, and on independent features such as Firedancer, about the Afghan Diaspora in the U.S., and the documentary Power, that focused on the need of more than a billion people to gain access to electricity.

Will is an Advisory Board member of Journeys in Film, a non-profit organization that develops innovative curriculum and educational materials for teachers/students, and he’s an Advisory Board member of the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center’s Hollywood Health & Society, the Global Arts Corps, and Partnerships for Change. He has also been an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University’s Straus Institute for the past decade.

About LOHAS
LOHAS Advisors provides social impact investment advisory services to family offices, high net worth individuals, corporations, foundations, and the wealth/tax advisors that support these parties.  LOHAS Advisors guides in the development of creative investment mechanisms and identifies financially compelling, direct investment opportunities that align with clients’ passions and yield real social or environmental results. LOHAS Capital works with social and environmental impact organizations to help them generate awareness within the impact investing community and raise funds to enable their visions.

For more information, contact [email protected].

 

