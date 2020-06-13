William S. Sessions, former FBI director, dies at 90: media

William S. Sessions, an FBI chief under three U.S. presidents who won praise for bringing more diversity to the agency but who was fired after being investigated for ethical lapses, died Friday aged 90, U.S. media reported.
