Williams Mullen Expands Environmental Practice with Liz Williamson and Jay Holloway

Richmond, Va., Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that Liz Williamson and Jay Holloway have joined the firm’s nationally-recognized Environment and Natural Resources Group. Ms. Williamson and Mr. Holloway join Williams Mullen from Eversheds Sutherland in Washington D.C. Previously, they practiced at Hunton & Williams.

Ms. Williamson and Mr. Holloway counsel electric cooperatives, utilities and industrial clients across the country on federal and state environmental laws and regulations, with an emphasis on Clean Air Act issues. They have extensive experience with Clean Air Act permitting and compliance, as well as extensive environmental litigation experience with Clean Air Act enforcement, citizen suits, New Source Review and rulemaking appeals. They regularly represent national trade associations in rulemakings and before federal and state courts.

“Liz and Jay are exceptional attorneys whose background and experience will bring value to our clients,” said Channing J. Martin, Chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Group. “We’re excited to add them to our team.”

Ms. Williamson and Mr. Holloway join a practice that has five environmental attorneys ranked by Chambers USA and seven attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America©. The practice is rated a “Tier 1” practice nationally in U.S. News – Best Lawyers’ “Best Law Firms” report.

