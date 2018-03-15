Williams Scotsman Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

BALTIMORE, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) (“Williams Scotsman”) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results. As a result of the Business Combination and the Carve-Out Transaction described below, (i) Williams Scotsman’s consolidated financial results for periods prior to November 29, 2017 reflect the financial results of Williams Scotsman International, Inc. (“WSII”) and its consolidated subsidiaries, as the accounting predecessor to Williams Scotsman, and (ii) for periods from and after this date, Williams Scotsman’s financial results reflect those of Williams Scotsman and its consolidated subsidiaries (including WSII and its subsidiaries) as the successor following the Business Combination.1

Williams Scotsman Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights2

Revenues of $120.4 million, representing a 16.8% (or $17.3 million) year-over-year increase Modular – US modular space average monthly rental rate of $560, or a 10.2% year-over-year increase Modular – US average modular space units on rent increased 2,125 units (or 6.0% year-over-year increase) and average modular space utilization increased 190 basis points (“bps”) to 75.0%

Consolidated net loss of $(125.4) million includes legacy administrative costs, interest expense, and discontinued operations associated with the Algeco Group; non-cash goodwill write-off; and other discrete costs associated with the WSII spin-out and subsequent acquisitions

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $31.2 million includes $4.9 million of legacy costs in Corporate and other associated with Algeco Group corporate operations

Adjusted EBITDA of $36.1 million from our Modular – US and Modular – Other North America segments (the “Modular Segments”), representing a 19.1% (or $5.8 million) year-over-year increase

Successfully repositioned our company as the leading modular space provider in North America WillScot Corporation (formerly known as Double Eagle Acquisition Corp.) acquired WSII on November 29, 2017 (the “Business Combination”) Williams Scotsman is now a pure play modular space and portable storage provider, having divested WSII’s remote accommodations business (the “Carve-Out Transaction”) prior to the Business Combination

Recapitalized the company with $1.4 billion of new debt and equity financing, with ample liquidity to fund growth: Secured a new $600.0 million asset backed credit facility with $300.0 million accordion feature Issued $300.0 million of 7.875% 2022 Senior Secured Notes, and Secured $500.0 million equity commitment from TDR Capital, $418.3 million of which funded the purchase of new Class A common stock of our company

Completed strategic acquisition of Acton Mobile in December 2017

Williams Scotsman 2017 Highlights

Strength in core Modular – US segment drove consolidated revenue growth of 7.5% year-over-year to $392.9 million Modular space average monthly rental rate of $538, or a 7.6% year-over-year increase Average modular space units on rent increased nearly 800 units (or 2.2% year-over-year increase) and average modular space utilization increased 190 bps to 73.9% Adjusted EBITDA of $110.8 million, representing a 6.7% (or $7.0 million) year-over-year increase

Consolidated net loss of $(149.8) million includes legacy administrative costs, interest expense, and discontinued operations associated with Algeco Group; non-cash goodwill write-off; and other discrete costs associated with the WSII spin-out and subsequent acquisitions

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $108.8 million includes $15.1 million of legacy costs associated with Algeco Group corporate operations

Adjusted EBITDA of $123.9 million from the Modular Segments

Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (in millions)3 2017 2016 2017 2016 Modular – US $ 110.8 $ 103.8 $ 31.6 $ 27.0 Modular – Other North America 13.1 24.4 4.5 3.3 Modular Segments 123.9 128.2 36.1 30.3 Corporate and Other (15.1 ) (21.7 ) (4.9 ) (10.4 ) Consolidated Total $ 108.8 $ 106.5 $ 31.2 $ 19.9

Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Net loss (in millions) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Consolidated Total $ (149.8 ) $ (30.9 ) $ (125.4 ) $ (25.3 )

1 – The Business Combination was accounted for as a reverse acquisition of Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. by WSII. Prior to completing the Business Combination, WSII’s parent company, Algeco Scotsman Global S.á r.l. (together with its subsidiaries, the “Algeco Group”), undertook an internal restructuring in which WSII’s remote accommodations business was removed from WSII and retained by the Algeco Group. Financial results from WSII’s former remote accommodations business are presented as discontinued operations in the financial statements.

2 – Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as segment-level results (Modular Segments Adjusted EBITDA) to net loss, have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Please see the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release

3 – Subsequent to the Business Combination, WSII operates in two operating segments (i) Modular – US (comprised of the contiguous 48 states and Hawaii), and (ii) Modular – Other North America (comprised of Canada, Alaska and Mexico). Corporate and other includes eliminations of costs and revenue between the operating segments, including the remote accommodations business prior to the Carve-Out Transaction, and the costs of certain corporate functions not directly attributable to the underlying segments incurred by the Algeco Group prior to or in connection with the Business Combination. Algeco Group legacy corporate overhead costs will not be included in our results going forward.

Brad Soultz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams Scotsman commented, “2017 was a transformational year for Williams Scotsman, having completely recapitalized the Company in our Business Combination and secured the capital resources required to accelerate our growth. I am delighted with our performance in the fourth quarter, with our Modular Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA up 19.1% year-over-year, driven by the continued momentum of our ‘Ready to Work’ solutions and the scalability of our operating platform to grow units on rent across both of our Modular Segments. In our Modular – US segment in particular, modular space units on rent were up 6.0% and average monthly rate was up 10.2% in the fourth quarter year-over-year, evidencing the success our value proposition and growth initiatives have in the market.”

Soultz continued, “We are accelerating robust organic growth with the acquisitions of Acton Mobile and Tyson Onsite. These strategic assets build seamlessly upon our existing platform, further differentiate Williams Scotsman with our customers, and expand our distribution of value added products and services. Looking ahead, our end markets are strong, we remain excited about the momentum in our core US business, and look to build upon this momentum in 2018.”

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Total consolidated revenues increased 16.8% to $120.4 million, as compared to $103.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Modular – US segment revenue increased 14.3% to $103.6 million as compared to $90.6 million in the prior year quarter, with modular space average units on rent up 6.0% and average monthly rental rate up 10.2% compared to the prior year quarter.

Modular – Other North America segment revenue increased 33.1% to $16.9 million compared to $12.7 million in the prior year quarter, with modular space average units on rent up 8.6% and average monthly rental rate up 3.3% compared to the prior year quarter.

The Modular Segments delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $36.1 million, up 19.1% compared to $30.3 million in the prior year quarter. Modular – US segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.0% to $31.6 million and Modular – Other North America segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 36.4% to $4.5 million from the prior year quarter. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 56.8% to $31.2 million, as compared to $19.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Consolidated net loss was $(125.4) million due to the transaction activity in the quarter, goodwill impairment and legacy costs associated with the Algeco Group discussed below.

Full Year 2017 Results

Total consolidated revenues increased 4.5% to $445.9 million, as compared to $426.6 million in the prior year ended December 31, 2016. Leasing and services revenue increased 6.1% to $387.7 million, as compared to $365.4 million in the prior year.

In our Modular – US segment, revenue increased 7.5% to $392.9 million, as compared to $365.5 million in the prior year. Leasing and services revenue increased 10.5% to $345.4 million from $312.6 million in the prior year. Average modular space units on rent increased 2.2% to 36,166, average modular space utilization rate increased 190 bps to 73.9%, and average monthly rental rate increased 7.6% compared to the prior year.

Our Modular – Other North America segment revenue decreased 13.4% to $53.7 million compared to $62.0 million in the prior year. Our Modular – Other North America segment leasing and services revenue decreased 20.0% to $42.9 million from $53.6 million in the prior year driven primarily by a single project that reached completion in July 2016. The completion of this project drove $10.2 million of the revenue decline in the Modular – Other North America segment.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.2% to $108.8 million, as compared to $106.5 million in the prior year.

Our Modular Segments contributed Adjusted EBITDA of $123.9 million, with Modular – US segment Adjusted EBITDA increasing 6.7% to $110.8 million and the Modular – Other North America segment decreasing to $13.1 million. We believe that the financial results from the Modular Segments most accurately represent the performance of our ongoing operations.

The Corporate & other segment isolates selling, general and administrative costs related to WSII’s former parent company, Algeco Group, which were incurred prior to, or in connection with, the Business Combination of Double Eagle and WSII. Adjusted EBITDA from the Corporate & Other segment increased from $(21.7) million in 2016 to $(15.1) million in 2017. Algeco Group legacy corporate overhead costs will not be included in our results going forward.

2017 was a transformational year with several complex transactions occurring in Q4 to effect the Business Combination. First, immediately prior to the Business Combination, the Algeco Group undertook the Carve-Out Transaction. The results of the former remote accommodations segment through November 29, 2017 are reflected as discontinued operations in the financial statements. In 2017, we incurred $(15.1) million of Adjusted EBITDA losses in the Corporate and other segment and $119.3 million of interest expense primarily incurred under the legacy Algeco Group corporate structure. The Business Combination and the Carve-out Transaction resulted in $33.3 million of transaction costs in the period, including expenses related to the Algeco Group long-term incentive plan. Currency gains of $12.9 million in the period were primarily driven by favorable changes in currency related to former Algeco Group intercompany loans, and an impairment of goodwill resulted in $60.7 million of non-cash charges. These extraordinary and transformational transactions resulted in a $(149.8) million net loss in 2017, amidst strong performance from our Modular Segments.

2018 Outlook

Timothy Boswell, Chief Financial Officer of Williams Scotsman commented, “We are exiting the fourth quarter of 2017 with momentum in our core operational metrics, and we expect to deliver a strong year of organic growth in 2018, which will be supplemented by our two recent acquisitions.” The company’s outlook for the full year 2018, inclusive of the Acton and Tyson acquisitions, appears below. This guidance is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the “Forward-Looking Statements” below:

Total revenue between $560 million and $600 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $165 million and $175 million

Net rental capital expenditures after gross rental unit sales between $70 million and $100 million

Conference Call Information

Williams Scotsman will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q4 and FY17 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 16, 2018. The live call can be accessed by dialing (855) 312-9420 (US/Canada toll-free) or (210) 874-7774 (International) and asking to be connected to the Williams Scotsman call. A live webcast will also be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website https://investors.willscot.com. Choose “Events” and select the information pertaining to the Q4 and FY17 WSC Earnings Conference Call. Additionally, there will be slides accompanying the webcast. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor Relations website.

About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot Corporation is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico. WillScot Corporation trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. Williams Scotsman is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, its branch network includes over 100 locations, its fleet comprises nearly 100,000 modular space and portable storage units and its customer base has grown to approximately 35,000.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements (including the information under “2018 Outlook”) within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “shall,” and variations of these words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although Williams Scotsman believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that any such forward-looking statement will materialize. Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others, our ability to acquire and integrate new assets and operations; our ability to manage growth and execute our business plan; our estimates of the size of the markets for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; the success of other competing modular space and portable storage solutions that exist or may become available; rising costs adversely affecting our profitability; potential litigation involving our company; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; implementation of tax reform; our ability to implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls; and such other risks and uncertainties described in the periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time (including our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on December 5, 2017), which are available through the SEC’s EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website. Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date which it is made, and Williams Scotsman disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. Williams Scotsman believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it (i) allows investors to compare performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis by removing from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect core operating performance; (ii) is used by our board of directors and management to assess our performance; (iii) may, subject to the limitations described below, enable investors to compare the performance of Williams Scotsman to its competitors; and (iv) provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. A metric similar to Adjusted EBITDA is also used to evaluate Williams Scotsman’s ability to service its debt. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore Williams Scotsman’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. For reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, see “Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures: Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” included in this press release.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about the transaction can be found on the Williams Scotsman investor relations website at https://investors.willscot.com .

WillScot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except share data) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2015 Revenues: Leasing and services revenue: Modular leasing $ 297,821 $ 283,550 $ 300,212 Modular delivery and installation 89,850 81,892 83,103 Sales: New units 36,371 39,228 54,359 Rental units 21,900 21,942 15,661 Total revenues 445,942 426,612 453,335 Costs: Cost of leasing and services: Modular leasing 83,588 75,516 80,081 Modular delivery and installation 85,477 75,359 77,960 Cost of sales: New units 26,025 27,669 43,626 Rental units 12,643 10,894 10,255 Depreciation of rental equipment 72,639 68,981 78,473 Gross profit 165,570 168,193 162,940 Selling, general and administrative 162,351 139,093 139,355 Other depreciation and amortization 8,653 9,019 22,675 Impairment losses on goodwill 60,743 5,532 — Restructuring costs 2,196 2,810 9,185 Currency (gains) losses, net (12,878 ) 13,098 11,308 Other expense, net 2,827 1,831 1,189 Operating loss (58,322 ) (3,190 ) (20,772 ) Interest expense 119,308 94,671 92,028 Interest income (12,232 ) (10,228 ) (9,778 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax (165,398 ) (87,633 ) (103,022 ) Income tax benefit (936 ) (24,502 ) (34,069 ) Loss from continuing operations (164,462 ) (63,131 ) (68,953 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 14,650 32,195 (2,634 ) Net loss (149,812 ) (30,936 ) (71,587 ) Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax (2,110 ) — — Total loss attributable to WSC $ (147,702 ) $ (30,936 ) $ (71,587 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to WSC – basic and diluted Continuing operations $ (8.21 ) $ (4.34 ) $ (4.74 ) Discontinued operations $ 0.74 $ 2.21 $ (0.18 ) Net loss per share $ (7.47 ) $ (2.13 ) $ (4.92 ) Weighted Average Shares Basic and diluted 19,760,189 14,545,833 14,545,833 Cash dividends declared per share — — —

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Operating Data

(in thousands, except for units on rent and monthly rental rate) Q1’17 Q2’17 Q3’17 Q4’17 YTD 2017 Revenue $ 99,321 $ 110,077 $ 116,162 $ 120,382 $ 445,942 Gross profit $ 37,938 $ 39,583 $ 41,269 $ 46,780 $ 165,570 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,946 $ 26,247 $ 29,385 $ 31,231 $ 108,809 Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 22,677 $ 27,625 $ 25,508 $ 26,400 $ 102,210 Modular space units on rent (average during the period) 39,887 40,680 41,465 43,126 41,263 Average modular space utilization rate 68.3 % 69.8 % 71.3 % 71.9 % 70.3 % Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 515 $ 534 $ 541 $ 556 $ 538 Portable storage units on rent (average during the period) 13,083 12,339 12,241 12,575 12,599 Average portable storage utilization rate 73.7 % 70.0 % 69.8 % 71.2 % 71.4 % Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 113 $ 114 $ 117 $ 120 $ 116

(in thousands, except for units on rent and monthly rental rate) Q1’16 Q2’16 Q3’16 Q4’16 YTD 2016 Revenue $ 102,668 $ 110,278 $ 110,611 $ 103,055 $ 426,612 Gross profit $ 40,380 $ 46,959 $ 42,547 $ 38,307 $ 168,193 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,992 $ 34,904 $ 27,725 $ 19,893 $ 106,514 Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 11,458 $ 16,314 $ 18,140 $ 18,056 $ 63,968 Modular space units on rent (average during the period) 41,089 40,847 40,839 40,574 40,800 Average modular space utilization rate 68.8 % 69.1 % 69.5 % 69.3 % 69.1 % Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 525 $ 530 $ 532 $ 508 $ 524 Portable storage units on rent (average during the period) 13,933 13,410 13,531 14,128 13,782 Average portable storage utilization rate 77.2 % 75.0 % 75.8 % 79.3 % 77.0 % Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 111 $ 112 $ 113 $ 112 $ 111

Unaudited Quarterly Segment Operating Data

Modular – US

(in thousands, except for units on rent and monthly rental rate) Q1’17 Q2’17 Q3’17 Q4’17 YTD 2017 Revenue $ 87,415 $ 98,209 $ 103,678 $ 103,631 $ 392,933 Gross profit $ 33,815 $ 35,954 $ 37,766 $ 41,150 $ 148,685 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,683 $ 26,329 $ 29,177 $ 31,633 $ 110,822 Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 22,049 $ 25,909 $ 24,147 $ 24,273 $ 96,378 Modular space units on rent (average during the period) 35,074 35,780 36,183 37,727 36,166 Average modular space utilization rate 72.3 % 73.8 % 74.7 % 75.0 % 73.9 % Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 513 $ 535 $ 542 $ 560 $ 538 Portable storage units on rent (average during the period) 12,724 11,988 11,894 12,222 12,246 Average portable storage utilization rate 74.6 % 70.7 % 70.6 % 71.9 % 72.2 % Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 113 $ 114 $ 117 $ 119 $ 116

(in thousands, except for units on rent and monthly rental rate) Q1’16 Q2’16 Q3’16 Q4’16 YTD 2016 Revenue $ 86,092 $ 93,523 $ 95,259 $ 90,622 $ 365,496 Gross profit $ 31,449 $ 38,552 $ 34,178 $ 34,817 $ 138,996 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,517 $ 29,509 $ 24,781 $ 26,991 $ 103,798 Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 10,337 $ 15,357 $ 17,308 $ 17,416 $ 60,418 Modular space units on rent (average during the period) 35,245 35,205 35,552 35,602 35,372 Average modular space utilization rate 70.8 % 71.5 % 72.7 % 73.1 % 72.0 % Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 490 $ 497 $ 502 $ 508 $ 500 Portable storage units on rent (average during the period) 13,563 13,068 13,192 13,773 13,430 Average portable storage utilization rate 78.2 % 76.1 % 76.9 % 80.4 % 78.1 % Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 110 $ 111 $ 113 $ 112 $ 111

Modular – Other North America

(in thousands, except for units on rent and monthly rental rate) Q1’17 Q2’17 Q3’17 Q4’17 YTD 2017 Revenue $ 12,059 $ 12,010 $ 12,723 $ 16,864 $ 53,656 Gross profit $ 4,266 $ 3,769 $ 3,744 $ 5,753 $ 17,532 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,119 $ 2,506 $ 2,961 $ 4,513 $ 13,099 Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 628 $ 1,716 $ 1,361 $ 2,127 $ 5,832 Modular space units on rent (average during the period) 4,813 4,900 5,282 5,399 5,097 Average modular space utilization rate 48.9 % 50.0 % 54.1 % 55.8 % 52.2 % Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 530 $ 534 $ 536 $ 527 $ 532 Portable storage units on rent (average during the period) 359 351 347 353 353 Average portable storage utilization rate 52.7 % 51.8 % 51.9 % 54.0 % 52.6 % Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 110 $ 118 $ 123 $ 125 $ 119

(in thousands, except for units on rent and monthly rental rate) Q1’16 Q2’16 Q3’16 Q4’16 YTD 2016 Revenue $ 16,867 $ 16,886 $ 15,504 $ 12,747 $ 62,004 Gross profit $ 9,185 $ 8,546 $ 7,976 $ 4,375 $ 30,082 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,724 $ 6,861 $ 6,444 $ 3,331 $ 24,360 Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 1,121 $ 957 $ 832 $ 640 $ 3,550 Modular space units on rent (average during the period) 5,844 5,642 5,287 4,972 5,428 Average modular space utilization rate 58.5 % 56.9 % 53.5 % 50.4 % 54.8 % Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 740 $ 734 $ 733 $ 510 $ 685 Portable storage units on rent (average during the period) 370 342 339 355 352 Average portable storage utilization rate 51.5 % 48.8 % 49.1 % 51.7 % 50.3 % Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 114 $ 118 $ 121 $ 114 $ 117

Corporate and Other (a)

(in thousands) Q1’17 Q2’17 Q3’17 Q4’17 YTD 2017 Revenue $ (153 ) $ (142 ) $ (239 ) $ (113 ) $ (647 ) Gross profit $ (143 ) $ (140 ) $ (241 ) $ (123 ) $ (647 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,856 ) $ (2,588 ) $ (2,753 ) $ (4,915 ) $ (15,112 )

(in thousands) Q1’16 Q2’16 Q3’16 Q4’16 YTD 2016 Revenue $ (291 ) $ (131 ) $ (152 ) $ (314 ) $ (888 ) Gross profit $ (254 ) $ (139 ) $ 393 $ (885 ) $ (885 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,249 ) $ (1,466 ) $ (3,500 ) $ (10,429 ) $ (21,644 )

Included in the corporate & other segment are selling, general and administrative costs related to the Algeco Group’s corporate costs incurred prior to or as part of the Business Combination which are not anticipated to be part of the ongoing costs of WSC.

WillScot Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2017 2016 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,185 $ 2,352 Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts at December 31, 2017 and 2016 of $4,845 and $4,167, respectively 94,820 71,434 Inventories 10,082 8,938 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,696 39,903 Current assets – discontinued operations — 14,881 Total current assets 127,783 137,508 Rental equipment, net 1,040,146 814,898 Property, plant and equipment, net 83,666 84,226 Notes due from affiliates — 256,625 Goodwill 28,609 56,811 Intangible assets, net 126,259 125,000 Other non-current assets 4,279 1,952 Non-current assets – discontinued operations — 222,430 Total long-term assets 1,282,959 1,561,942 Total assets $ 1,410,742 $ 1,699,450 Liabilities Commitments and Contingencies Accounts payable 57,051 33,079 Accrued liabilities 48,912 44,910 Accrued interest 2,704 26,909 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 45,182 29,974 Current portion of long-term debt 1,881 1,889 Current liabilities – discontinued operations — 35,894 Total current liabilities 155,730 172,655 Long-term debt 624,865 655,694 Notes due to affiliates — 677,240 Deferred tax liabilities 120,865 118,173 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 5,377 — Other non-current liabilities 19,355 11,204 Non-current liabilities – discontinued operations — 41,353 Long-term liabilities 770,462 1,503,664 Total liabilities 926,192 1,676,319 Class A common stock: $0.0001 par, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 84,644,774 and 14,545,833 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively 8 1 Class B common stock: $0.0001 par, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 8,024,419 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively 1 — Additional paid-in-capital 2,121,926 1,569,175 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49,497 ) (56,928 ) Accumulated deficit (1,636,819 ) (1,489,117 ) Total shareholders’ equity 435,619 23,131 Non-controlling interest 48,931 — Total equity 484,550 23,131 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,410,742 $ 1,699,450

Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest (income) expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization. Our Adjusted EBITDA for the historical periods presented was calculated in accordance with our ABL facility and our senior notes, excluding any pro forma adjustments to incorporate the results of acquisitions or future cost savings initiatives. Our adjusted EBITDA reflects the following further adjustments to EBITDA to exclude certain non-cash items and the effect of what we consider transactions or events not related to our core business operations:

Currency (gains) losses, net: on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies other than the subsidiaries’ functional currency. Substantially all such currency gains (losses) are unrealized and attributable to financings due to and from affiliated companies.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration related to non-cash changes in fair value of an acquisition related earnout agreement.

Goodwill and other impairment charges related to non-cash costs associated with impairment charges to goodwill, other intangibles, rental fleet and property, plant and equipment.

Restructuring costs associated with restructuring plans designed to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Other expense includes consulting expenses related to certain one-time projects, financing costs not classified as interest expense, gains and losses on disposals of property, plant, and equipment, and non-cash charges for WSII’s share-based compensation plans.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider the measure in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow from operations or other methods of analyzing Williams Scotsman’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our indebtedness;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact on earnings or changes resulting from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our future operations;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as discretionary cash available to reinvest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to meet our obligations. The following tables provide unaudited reconciliations of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

The table below presents the unaudited reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, to consolidated net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2017 2016 2015 Net loss $ (149,812 ) $ (30,936 ) $ (71,587 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 14,650 32,195 (2,634 ) Loss from continuing operations (164,462 ) (63,131 ) (68,953 ) Income tax benefit (936 ) (24,502 ) (34,069 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (165,398 ) (87,633 ) (103,022 ) Interest expense, net 107,076 84,443 82,250 Depreciation and amortization 81,292 78,000 101,148 Currency (gains) losses,net (12,878 ) 13,098 11,308 Goodwill and other impairments 60,743 5,532 — Restructuring costs 2,196 2,810 9,185 Transaction Fees 23,881 8,419 — Algeco LTIP expense 9,382 — — Other expense (a) 2,515 1,845 7,655 Adjusted EBITDA $ 108,809 $ 106,514 $ 108,524

(a) Other expense represents primarily acquisition related costs such as advisory, legal, valuation and other professional fees in connection with actual or potential business combinations, which are expensed as incurred, but do not reflect ongoing costs of the business.

The tables below present the unaudited reconciliations of quarterly Adjusted EBITDA by segment, which is a non-GAAP measure, to quarterly net (loss) income by segment calculated in accordance with GAAP. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Quarterly Consolidated Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations

(in thousands) Q1’17 Q2’17 Q3’17 Q4’17 YTD 2017 Net loss $ (10,179 ) $ (5,896 ) $ (8,357 ) $ (125,380 ) $ (149,812 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 2,205 3,840 5,078 3,527 14,650 Loss from continuing operations (12,384 ) (9,736 ) (13,435 ) (128,907 ) (164,462 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (4,869 ) (5,269 ) (7,632 ) 16,834 (936 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (17,253 ) (15,005 ) (21,067 ) (112,073 ) (165,398 ) Interest expense, net 22,077 26,398 26,447 32,154 107,076 Operating income (loss) 4,824 11,393 5,380 (79,919 ) (58,322 ) Depreciation and amortization 18,661 19,364 20,914 22,353 81,292 EBITDA 23,485 30,757 26,294 (57,566 ) 22,970 Impairment on goodwill and other intangibles — — — 60,743 60,743 Currency gains, net (2,002 ) (6,497 ) (4,270 ) (109 ) (12,878 ) Restructuring costs 284 684 1,156 72 2,196 Transaction fees 86 776 5,233 17,786 23,881 Algeco LTIP expense — — — 9,382 9,382 Other expense 93 527 972 923 2,515 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,946 $ 26,247 $ 29,385 $ 31,231 $ 108,809

(in thousands) Q1’16 Q2’16 Q3’16 Q4’16 YTD 2016 Net (loss) income $ (7,045 ) $ (933 ) $ 2,325 $ (25,283 ) $ (30,936 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 8,692 7,912 10,726 4,865 32,195 Loss from continuing operations (15,737 ) (8,845 ) (8,401 ) (30,148 ) (63,131 ) Income tax benefit (5,038 ) (5,993 ) (5,651 ) (7,820 ) (24,502 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (20,775 ) (14,838 ) (14,052 ) (37,968 ) (87,633 ) Interest expense, net 20,582 20,862 21,077 21,922 84,443 Operating (loss) income (193 ) 6,024 7,025 (16,046 ) (3,190 ) Depreciation and amortization 19,987 18,877 18,576 20,560 78,000 EBITDA 19,794 24,901 25,601 4,514 74,810 Impairment on goodwill and other intangibles — — — 5,532 5,532 Currency (gains) losses, net (1,445 ) 6,251 1,055 7,237 13,098 Restructuring costs 184 1,338 497 791 2,810 Transaction fees 5,392 2,066 436 525 8,419 Algeco LTIP expense — — — — — Other expense 67 348 136 1,294 1,845 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,992 $ 34,904 $ 27,725 $ 19,893 $ 106,514

Consolidated Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for the Year Ended December 31, 2015

(in thousands) Full Year Net loss $ (71,587 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (2,634 ) Loss from continuing operations (68,953 ) Income tax benefit (34,069 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (103,022 ) Interest expense, net 82,250 Operating loss (20,772 ) Depreciation and amortization 101,148 EBITDA 80,376 Impairment on goodwill and other intangibles — Currency losses, net 11,308 Restructuring costs 9,185 Transaction fees — Algeco LTIP Expense — Other expense 7,655 Adjusted EBITDA $ 108,524

Modular Segments Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP Presentation

Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (in millions) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Modular – US $ 110.8 $ 103.8 $ 31.6 $ 27.0 Modular – Other North America 13.1 24.4 4.5 3.3 Modular Segments 123.9 128.2 36.1 30.3 Corporate and Other (15.1 ) (21.7 ) (4.9 ) (10.4 ) Consolidated Total $ 108.8 $ 106.5 $ 31.2 $ 19.9

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk

[email protected]