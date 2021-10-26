Willis Lease Finance Corporation Named Partner Force Sponsor for Green Beret Foundation Charity Event

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“Willis”), a leading lessor of commercial jet engines, is excited to announce they are joining the Hilton Grand Vacations 2021 Green Berets at Golden Bear charity golf tournament as Partner Force Sponsor. Proceeds of the tournament will exclusively benefit the Green Beret Foundation (“GBF”).

“By working with GBF, we can directly support the soldiers, and the families of soldiers, who have put themselves in harm’s way to execute the majority of special operations over the past 20 years,” said Austin C. Willis, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of Willis and former Green Beret.

Brent Cooper, Executive Director of GBF, remarked, “We are grateful to Willis whose continuous support has aided us in our relentless efforts in supporting the U.S. Army Special Forces Regiment and its families.”

This year’s GBF tournament will be held on November 8, 2021, at the world-famous Jack Nicklaus-designed Golden Bear Club in Keene’s Pointe in Orlando, Florida – home club of 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama.

For additional tournament details, visit www.orlandocharitygolf.com .

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

