Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Willis Towers Watson acquires Acclimatise in move that further strengthens climate resilience leadership

Willis Towers Watson acquires Acclimatise in move that further strengthens climate resilience leadership

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Combining Acclimatise with WTW’s Climate and Resilience Hub creates global powerhouse for climate resilience services

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the acquisition of Acclimatise, the market leader in climate change adaptation advisory and analytics services, to meet growing demands from corporates, Governments and financial institutions.

Willis Towers Watson’s Climate and Resilience Hub (CRH) has expanded its scope to help clients address the challenges of climate and related Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues across physical, transition and legal liability risks. Combining the capabilities of Acclimatise and the CRH will enhance the company’s leadership in physical climate risk and integrate this with a growing range of wider client services on climate and resilience.

Acclimatise, based in the UK with teams in France, the U.S. and India, brings a wealth of complementary experience in climate adaptation to Willis Towers Watson having completed over four hundred and fifty climate adaptation consulting projects since it was founded in 2004. The company has developed a unique platform to assimilate and apply climate model and earth observation data to support risk analytics and on-line applications. This has delivered a market leading position among financial services, natural resources, development institutions and Governments across developed and emerging markets to support national planning and climate finance.

Welcoming the deal, Rowan Douglas, Head of Willis Towers Watson’s Climate and Resilience Hub, said, “By combining Acclimatise’s market leading climate modelling and adaptation capabilities with Willis Towers Watsons’s deep experience in natural catastrophe modelling, risk management, re/insurance and investment markets we have a unique range of expertise to help clients manage climate exposures, seize adaptation opportunities and build more resilient societies and economies.”

“We have long admired Acclimatise and what John Firth and Dr. Richenda Connell have built as visionary leaders since 2004. Our earlier collaboration via the Willis Research Network illustrated a shared market ambition, culture and complementary experience and relationships. This feels like a very natural step for both teams. We are all excited about meeting the resilience challenges for corporates, Governments and financial institutions in the years ahead.”

John Haley, CEO at Willis Towers Watson, said “This acquisition is very much in line with our goal to help clients navigate an increasingly complex world and to achieve climate resilience through the provision of market-leading solutions. Acclimatise’s capabilities and proven success in the area of climate risk, provide significant opportunity for us going forward. I am excited about what this means for Willis Towers Watson.

In addition, combining the skillsets and capabilities of both companies will further strengthen our company’s efforts in addressing climate resilience for wider society, for example our work with the Coalition for Climate Resilient Investment (CCRI).”

John Firth, CEO and Co-Founder of Acclimatise, said, “Climate change risk is fast becoming a central part of government, corporate and financial decision making and planning. Meeting growing client demand will require increasingly sophisticated approaches to climate risk assessment and management. This is why I’m hugely excited by the potential that Willis Towers Watson’s acquisition of Acclimatise brings. I am very proud of Acclimatise’s achievements and our staff over its sixteen-year history – from kitchen table to a market leader – and am confident that combining with the Climate and Resilience Hub is the right move to ensure we can amplify the impact of our work.”

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

About the Climate and Resilience Hub

The Climate and Resilience Hub (CRH) is the focal point for our climate expertise and capabilities, pooling knowledge from across our people, risk and capital businesses and from our collaborations to deliver climate and resilience solutions in response to a range of regulatory, investor, consumer, employee and operating pressures. Under the Climate Quantified™ brand we deliver analytics, advice and transactions to enable corporate, finance and public sector institutions to embrace the climate decade ahead.

Media contact

Andrew Collis +44 (0) 7932 725267

Miles Russell +44 (0) 7903 262118

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.