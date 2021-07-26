Willis Towers Watson Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion; Announces Investor Day in September

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase of $1 billion to its existing share repurchase program, which has approximately $500 million remaining on the current open-ended repurchase authority. Willis Towers Watson is authorized to repurchase shares, by way of redemption, and will consider whether to do so from time to time, based on many factors, including market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements and other business considerations. Willis Towers Watson anticipates utilizing this authorization in 2021 and 2022. The share repurchase program has no termination date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Willis Towers Watson also expects to utilize the significant capital generated by cash flow from operating and non-operating activities to, among other things, increase its investment in organic and inorganic growth opportunities over the next three years.

To discuss the above and to update investors on other important strategic matters, Willis Towers Watson plans to host an Investor Day on September 9, 2021. Specific details for that event will be announced at a later date.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 46,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

