Willis Towers Watson launches drone disruption action plan

LONDON, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has launched a disruption action plan specifically to deal with drone technology.

“Drone disruption at airports: A risk mitigation and insurance response” outlines the threat to airports by drones which are increasingly being used with malicious intent to cause disruption at airports with an increase from 35 reported incidents between 2013-2015 to nearly 290 from 2016-2018 in the UK alone¹.

Providing strategic risk mitigation strategies, the guidance highlights the importance of developing a single internal reporting point for drone sightings and early engagement with airline operators during initial drone sightings with emergency multi-agency drills being undertaken on a regular basis.

Karen Larbey, director of strategy and planning, transportation industry, Willis Towers Watson, said, “Our Airport Risk Community (ARC) is very concerned about the growing use of drone technology to disrupt and interfere with airport safety. As we have seen with the recent events in Gatwick and Singapore, and the subsequent re-routing of flights, drone technology is increasingly sophisticated and causes extensive disturbance. It is therefore essential that we help our clients to understand what risk mitigation strategies to put in place to help airports handle the disruption caused by drones.”

The guidance also highlights the importance of assessing, locating and understanding the type of drone that has infringed airspace, as well as reputational management. With drone related incidents at airports expected to increase in complexity and frequency, the guidance outlines the current insurance solutions available and the multi-stakeholder collaborative approach needed to develop new innovative solutions for the aviation community.

For more information about “Drone disruption at airports: A risk mitigation and insurance response”, please click here

¹ Forward, S. (2019, April 9). Current Drone Airprox Count and Information. Retrieved from https://www.airproxboard.org.uk/Topical-issues-and-themes/Drones/

About Willis Towers Watson Airport Risk Community (ARC)

The ARC’s main purpose is to bring airport operators together in a spirit of collaboration to debate the breadth of risks facing the industry. We facilitate this process through hosting industry events – such as our Airport Conference on 18-20 September in Rome and through sharing thought leadership on current topics, as outlined in the enclosed article.

If you’d like to learn more about the ARC’s activities, including our forthcoming Rome event, or wish to provide further commentary on the above discussion – as well as suggestions for future papers, please contact [email protected]

