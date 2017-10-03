Willis Towers Watson to participate in the 2017 HR Technology Conference and Expo

Breaking News
ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced its participation in the upcoming HR Technology Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, October 10 – 13. At the event, Willis Towers Watson thought leaders will share their expertise on software and technology solutions that solve HR and organizational challenges.  

Here are the solutions that will be on display:

  • Group marketplace technology. Willis Towers Watson makes it easy for its clients’ workforces to build and manage personalized benefit portfolios that lead to empowered, confident and secure lives for themselves and their families. The end-to-end technology, featuring an intuitive, marketplace environment, enables employees to choose a portfolio of health, wealth, lifestyle and protection benefits that provides comprehensive coverage for the risks they may face. 
  • Talent assessment solutions. Are organizations identifying the right people for the right roles and placing talent where it will be most effective? This portfolio of solutions includes personality questionnaires, situational judgment tests, aptitude tests and behavioral screeners to improve the quality of hire, maximize the productivity of the workforce and facilitate superior leadership.
  • The HR Trove. Willis Towers Watson’s new online store offers its powerful human resources expertise to small businesses (50 – 1,000 employees) and midsize employers (1,000 – 5,000 employees) through a collection of ready-to-go products, including advertising-style videos, planning and benchmarking data and tools, employee assessments and more.
  • Willis Towers Watson Compensation Software. All compensation professionals know how difficult it is to consolidate their multiple data sources. Now HR professionals can find their Willis Towers Watson surveys, or surveys from another provider, all in one place. The software seamlessly integrates job leveling, market analysis and compensation design capabilities.
  • Willis Towers Watson HR Portal Software. Many HR professionals are bogged down with questions and emails that can easily be answered. This software, which includes Willis Towers Watson Total Rewards Portal Software, provides a single, personalized source to help employees understand their programs, benefits and rewards, while giving HR critical insights and tools for sustained engagement and operational efficiency.
  • Willis Towers Watson Pulse Software. Many organizations receive input from employees throughout the year on their reaction to initiatives, but do they track progess on culture and engagement? This new software empowers organizations to listen to their employees and quickly respond.

Between the educational workshops (listed below) and exhibits, HR professionals will have the opportunity to see the future. To set up a private demo or appointment with a Willis Towers Watson consultant to discuss your challenges, just click here.

  • Wednesday, October 11, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, The Role of HR Technology in Driving Employee Engagement
  • Thursday, October 12, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, MasterCard: Connecting Employees to What Matters Most … Priceless
  • Friday, October 13, 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., Ideas and Innovators in HR

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

