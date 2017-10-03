Willis Towers Watson to participate in the 2017 HR Technology Conference and Expo

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced its participation in the upcoming HR Technology Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, October 10 – 13. At the event, Willis Towers Watson thought leaders will share their expertise on software and technology solutions that solve HR and organizational challenges.

Here are the solutions that will be on display:

Group marketplace technology. Willis Towers Watson makes it easy for its clients’ workforces to build and manage personalized benefit portfolios that lead to empowered, confident and secure lives for themselves and their families. The end-to-end technology, featuring an intuitive, marketplace environment, enables employees to choose a portfolio of health, wealth, lifestyle and protection benefits that provides comprehensive coverage for the risks they may face.

Between the educational workshops (listed below) and exhibits, HR professionals will have the opportunity to see the future. To set up a private demo or appointment with a Willis Towers Watson consultant to discuss your challenges, just click here.

Wednesday, October 11, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, The Role of HR Technology in Driving Employee Engagement

The Role of HR Technology in Driving Employee Engagement Thursday, October 12, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, MasterCard: Connecting Employees to What Matters Most … Priceless

MasterCard: Connecting Employees to What Matters Most … Priceless Friday, October 13, 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., Ideas and Innovators in HR

