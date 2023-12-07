Williston Financial Group deploys Milestones to deliver value beyond the closing Milestones, the industry’s premier homeowner engagement platform, today introduced Williston Financial Group (“WFG”), a full-service, national provider of title insurance, underwriting and escrow services for residential and commercial real estate transactions, as a user of its groundbreaking homeownership portals

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milestones , the industry’s premier homeowner engagement platform, today introduced Williston Financial Group (“WFG”), a full-service, national provider of title insurance, underwriting and escrow services for residential and commercial real estate transactions, as a user of its groundbreaking homeownership portals. WFG selected Milestones to help the company stay connected and engaged with its clients, help them build wealth, and manage their homes.

“WFG has long pursued its ‘customer-for-life’ goal with repeat and referral customers,” says Dustin Gray, CEO of Milestones. “WFG places a premium on relationships and the use of technology to enhance those relationships beyond the transaction in meaningful ways.”

Milestones seamlessly integrates a suite of consumer features into the home management experience, offering resources within its portals for understanding home value and building wealth, scheduling home maintenance, maintaining a directory of local home repair professionals, and much more.

“Best of all, the client is a click or a call away from the team that helped them buy the home. Their agent, lender, and title professionals are embedded inside the hub so that clients can easily access them for anything they need,” says Gray.

Since its founding, WFG’s leadership has assertively sought to take time and cost out of the real estate transaction, while enhancing the customer experience. With the introduction of Milestones’ functionality, WFG’s real estate agent and lender clients, and the consumers they serve, will experience enhanced efficiency, transparency, and engagement.

“We are enthusiastic to partner with Milestones,” said WFG EVP, Director of Strategic Initiatives Justin Tucker. “The alignment is completely in sync with our focus on enhancing the customer experience, continually adding value, and staying connected to all parties long after a closing takes place. It’s never the wrong decision to do something that benefits our customers, and Milestones will help us do that,” Tucker said.

About Milestones

Milestones is a homeownership solution that delivers personalized client portals (“hubs”) specifically designed to engage consumers at every stage of the decade-long homeownership journey – from buying, selling, moving, and managing a home. Milestones hubs give consumers access to a wide array of home service providers, insights into home value, and much more, positioning real estate professionals to stay connected, educate, and add value to create forever clients. Learn more at Milestones.ai .

About Williston Financial Group

Williston Financial Group® (WFG®) is the Portland, Oregon-based parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG® Lender Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company®. One of only six national underwriters, WFG achieved a national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers full-service title insurance and settlement services for use in residential and commercial mortgage and real estate transactions nationwide. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com.

Media Contact:

Monika Sollee for Milestones

monika@wavgroup.com

(951) 249-6386

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1072db3-f0db-4753-bbb8-328c45a2c837