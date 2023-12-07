NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willow Bridge Property Company is delighted to announce that Domain CityGate , the company’s residential development completed in 2022, was honored with the esteemed title of Multifamily Development of the Year at the NAIOP Chicago 36th Annual Awards for Excellence held on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial and mixed-use real estate. The recognition comes as a testament to the exceptional quality and innovation showcased by Domain CityGate, marking a significant achievement for Willow Bridge Property Company and all parties involved in its success.

Domain CityGate, situated at 2132 City Gate Ln, Naperville, IL 60563 in the heart of CityGate Centre, stands out as a 285-unit apartment community that embodies excellence in design, amenities, and community integration.

Joe Segobiano, Senior Vice President of Development at Willow Bridge, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to see Domain CityGate recognized as the Multifamily Development of the Year. Domain CityGate exemplifies our commitment to delivering high-quality multifamily assets that enhance the communities we serve.”

The multifamily community, completed in 2022, offers a diverse range of floorplans, including studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, with an average size of 820 square feet across the mid-rise building. The property is central to the CityGate Centre which is anchored by Hotel Arista and a plethora of retail, contributing to its vibrant and dynamic community environment.

In-unit features at Domain CityGate include quartz countertops, undermount sinks, soft-close vanity drawers, and keyless apartment entry. The community boasts a range of amenities, including a health club with yoga room, intentionally designed workspaces, an outdoor pool, pet spa, bike storage, private pickleball court, EV car charging stations, and complimentary Wi-Fi in shared spaces.

Willow Bridge Property Company extends its gratitude to NAIOP for recognizing Domain CityGate as the Multi-Family Development of the Year, further solidifying their commitment to excellence in real estate development and community enhancement.

