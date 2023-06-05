The Platform Serves the Department of Defense, Intelligence, and Federal Civilian Customers

TYSONS, Va., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willow Creek Partners (WCP), a private equity firm located in the Washington DC Metro Area, has launched its newest platform company The One 23 Group to diversify its current portfolio. The One 23 Group focuses on providing cutting-edge capabilities including cyber, consulting & analytics, and digital workplace services to the Department of Defense, Intelligence, and Federal Civilian customers.

The One 23 Group will be the foundation for WCP’s Government Services portfolio with a workforce of over 200 employees supporting a variety of customers across the federal market. The new platform helps customers accelerate their decision-making process by providing cyber compliance services, modernizing workplace environments with an end-to-end set of digital service offerings, and solutions to improve efficiencies through its analytic consulting capabilities.



“We are thrilled to announce the formation of our Government Services Platform, The One 23 Group, which is purpose built on decades of history and work experience that brings together a diverse group of highly talented professionals under one organization,” said Matt Brady, WCP CEO & Co-Founder. “We will continue to invest significant resources that are synergistic to the platform company’s operations to grow at a more rapid pace and achieve even greater success in the future to deliver best-in-class support to our customers’ most pressing missions.”

