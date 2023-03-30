NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willow Industries and AirAnswers® are proud to announce their cutting-edge partnership that will give the cannabis industry expanded insights and solutions to cannabis compliance and quality assurance. The collaboration between Willow Industries, the leader in cannabis kill step and post-harvest decontamination technology, and AirAnswers®, the only commercially available air sampling system, brings cultivators the ability to detect and solve contamination at the source.

Founded in 2015, Willow Industries has paved the way for FDA-like quality standards in the cannabis industry with its patented, ozone-based WillowPure technology and a science team focused on identifying contamination and implementing corrections. The AirAnswers® system, which captures, detects, and identifies various biological particles, including molds, fungi, mycotoxins, viruses, and allergens down to 0.1 microns in size, will provide Willow Industries’ science team and their cultivators with additional power to protect their business with actionable insights on the health of their facility.

AirAnswers®, coupled with Willow Industries’ WillowPure technology, marks the advent of a truly exciting growth initiative in today’s commercial cannabis industry.

“We are so excited to collaborate with AirAnswers and add to our arsenal of science-backed compliance resources,” said Jill Ellsworth, founder and CEO of Willow Industries. “Our mission is empowering cultivators to have a long-term stake in the industry, and this will allow us to provide an even deeper understanding of microbial pain points, so we can help solve them.”

“The partnership between AirAnswers and Willow Industries is a perfect example of the Assess-Remediate-Monitor program for maintaining a high-quality indoor air environment, said Jim Koziarz, CEO of AirAnswers. “The combined technologies of our two companies will ensure that cultivators will be able to control the growth environment to protect both their crops and their investment. As the industry grows and matures, a test and control system like this will be essential. In the words of Peter Drucker, “What get measured gets managed.”

To learn more about this partnership, contact Katie Gragg, Marketing Manager at AirAnswers: 866-539-4253, kgragg@airanswers.com

To learn more about Willow Industries, email contact@willowindustries.com or call 855-921-6886.

About Willow Industries:

Willow Industries is the industry leader in cannabis kill step and post-harvest microbial decontamination technology. Founded in 2015 by CEO Jill Ellsworth, the company is built on one simple principle: cultivators should be equipped with resources to provide patients and consumers with consistently safe cannabis. Based in Denver, CO, Willow’s services are currently available to all licensed cultivators in the United States and across the globe, where they implement an innovative and accessible leasing model that employs a holistic, turnkey approach for their partners. Their patented WillowPure systems use organic, ozone-based technology that is scientifically proven to reduce or eliminate contaminants such as yeast, mold and bacteria from cannabis, while protecting the medicinal properties of the plant. Willow’s modern technology and in-house team of microbiology experts ensure cultivators employ best practices and quality control from start to finish. Willow Industries has been named one of Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America two years in a row and was recognized in the top 50 on the 2022 Financial Times’ list of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies. For more information, visit WillowIndustries.com and follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About AirAnswers, Inc.:

Based at Rosalind Franklin University’s Innovation and Research Park in North Chicago, IL, AirAnswers® is the only company providing specific airborne biological contaminant detection for indoor air quality companies and experts. AirAnswers’ highly sensitive technology collects and measures biological agents in the air, including molds, mycotoxins, allergens, and viruses down to 0.1 microns in size. Developed in collaboration with renowned institutions including Johns Hopkins University, The University of Chicago, Harvard University, and Argonne National Laboratory, the AirAnswers mission is to deliver personalized prevention and management solutions to improve health and wellbeing by revitalizing the air quality in indoor environments everywhere. AirAnswers has an extensive portfolio of patents and publications in peer-reviewed literature. www.airanswers.com