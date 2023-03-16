PHOENIX, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible space and storage solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Jacobsen, Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in private investor meetings at the Jefferies Business Services Summit in New York, NY on March 23, 2023.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible space and storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.
|Contact Information
|Investor Inquiries:
|Media Inquiries:
|Nick Girardi
|Jake Saylor
|investors@willscotmobilemini.com
|jake.saylor@willscot.com
