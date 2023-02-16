PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced that Matt Jacobsen, Senior Vice President Finance, and Nick Girardi, Senior Director of Treasury & Investor Relations, will participate in private investor meetings at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, FL on Feb. 23, 2023.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com
Media Contact Information
Jake Saylor
jake.saylor@willscot.com
Investor Contact Information
Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com
