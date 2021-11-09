Wilson Blanchard Management’s Sandy Foulds Elected as President of the Golden Horseshoe Chapter of the Canadian Condominium Institute

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilson Blanchard Management (WBM), an Associa® company, announces that branch vice president of operations, Sandy Foulds, was recently elected as president of the Canadian Condominium Institute, Golden Horseshoe Chapter (CCI-GHC). 

For 25 years, Ms. Foulds has been a valued Wilson Blanchard team member, and leads, supervises, mentors, and trains community managers of the Hamilton office. As the new president of CCI-GHC, Ms. Foulds will lead the chapter toward accomplishing its mission of providing members with a variety of valuable services, such as courses, seminars, webinars, and quarterly issues of the digital Condo News magazine. Ms. Foulds will also represent the condominium community at the municipal and provincial levels of government.

“Sandy’s commitment to the industry and her dedication to serving board members and their communities has been evident throughout her years spent as a crucial member of our team,” stated Brad Wells, RCM, RPA®, CMCA®, branch president. “We are so proud to see her continue this tradition of positively impacting condominium communities in her new role as the president of CCI-GHC.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

