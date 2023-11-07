Wilson Blanchard Volunteers Help Feed Those In Need Wilson Blanchard collected 181 kilograms of food for the Mississauga Food Bank, while team members helped package enough food to feed 5,322 people in need.

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilson Blanchard Management (WB), an Associa company and leading provider of condominium management services throughout Ontario, recently volunteered with Mississauga Food Bank (MFB). WB’s Toronto office collected 181 kilograms of food for donation to MFB. In addition, 10 team members volunteered at the food bank, where they helped package 2,245 kilograms of food, which provided more than 5,300 meals for those in need.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, a quarterly company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

Food Banks Mississauga leads a network of 60+ agency members, including neighbourhood food banks, pantries, cupboards and meal and snack programs that provides healthy and appropriate food to families and individuals facing food insecurity. The majority of their work takes place on the treaty lands and territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and the traditional territory of the Huron-Wendat and the Haudenosaunee. Last year, MFB collectively provided food for nearly six-million meals through their partner network.

