WILSON LOGISTICS RECOMMITS TO LOCOMATION’S AUTONOMOUS TRUCKING SOLUTION

Immediate Efforts to Focus on Optimizing Six South-Central Freight Routes For Autonomy, Followed by Deployment of 1,120 Automated Trucks; Wilson Expects to Capture $524 Million in Revenue and Retain $112 Million in Profit While Reducing GHG Emissions by Up to 22%

Wilson and Locomation Trucks on Display Springfield, MO-based Wilson Logistics will deploy 1,120 Locomation Autonomous Relay Convoy units in the mid and south-central United States

Pittsburgh, PA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Locomation, a leading provider of autonomous trucking technology solutions, today announced that Wilson Logistics has recommitted to deploy 1,120 Autonomous Relay ConvoySM (ARC) units in its flagship fleet in the mid and south-central United States.

The original plan, announced in March 2020 at the Truckload Carriers Association annual conference, was for the 1,120 ARC units to be deployed in Wilson Logistics’ West Coast trucking operation, but that operation, and its assets, was sold late last year to Ashley Pacific Northwest, LLC, a subsidiary of Ashley Distribution Services, LTD.

With that divestiture complete, Wilson Logistics now turns its focus to deploying its autonomous truck service in the midwest from its Springfield, MO and Dallas-Fort Worth hubs. The parties have been engineering six freight lanes, valued at $524 million in annual revenue and an estimated $112 million in operating profit, for the high rates of asset utilization and operational efficiency expected from Locomation’s autonomous trucking system.

“Since choosing Locomation we have studied these lanes and everything that goes into producing a high-utilization, reduced-GHG-emissions autonomous trucking operation for the shippers we serve,” said Darrel Wilson, founder and CEO of Wilson Logistics. “Locomation’s Autonomous Relay NetworkSM, analytics, systems and algorithms give us an exceptional understanding of where the margins are and how best to harvest them moving forward. We knew from the start that this was a relationship we wanted to go deeper and further with.”

Locomation’s ARC system is a human-led convoy of two trucks that are electronically tethered. This Human-Guided AutonomySM solution enables one driver to operate the lead truck while a second driver rests in the follower truck, allowing carriers to safely operate two trucks for 20-22 hours per day, all while remaining in compliance with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Hours-of-Service regulations. Locomation will enable carriers to deliver 2x the cargo, 2x farther, 2x faster, while reducing the per truck GHG Footprint by up to 22% according to a recently completed independent, peer reviewed Life Cycle Assessment.

“We are thrilled to continue and deepen our partnership with Wilson,” said Dr. Çetin Meriçli, Locomation’s co-founder and CEO. “Locomation has built its route planning and autonomous truck technology to leverage the value of long-established trucking routes and systems, and Wilson Logistics is poised to become a leader in the race to implement a supply chain custom built for autonomous trucks.”

About Wilson Logistics

Wilson Logistics is a family-owned and operated organization with a diverse portfolio of solutions to solve client’s logistical needs. We tailor our solutions for our clients and pride ourselves on our ability to be fast, effective, and flexible. Wilson Logistics began as Wil-Trans in 1980, a trucking company based in Springfield, MO. Through the acquisitions of Jim Palmer Trucking in 2014, O&S Trucking in 2016, RJs Transportation in early-2017, Haney Truck Line in late-2017, and Market Transport in 2019, Wilson Logistics was formed. Our service offerings touch many different points within the supply chain to serve our client’s logistical needs. Learn more at https://www.wilsonlogistics.com/

About Locomation

Locomation is re-engineering the world’s supply chain for autonomy with a portfolio of AV products and a suite of tools that enable our clients to implement an operating model for autonomous vehicles. Launched in 2018 by veterans of Carnegie Mellon’s National Robotics Engineering Center, the Locomation team includes some of the world’s foremost experts in robotics technology, artificial intelligence, trucking, freight optimization, safety, and automotive.

Learn more at https://locomation.ai or follow us on Twitter at @LocomationAI or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/locomation.

Wilson and Locomation Trucks on Display

