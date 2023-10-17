Wilsonart Traceless Wilsonart Charcoal Velvet (15504) and Linen Velvet (15511)

TEMPLE, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilsonart®, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is taking the luxury and performance of its Traceless™ to the next level with the introduction of Traceless™ Solicor®, Traceless™ Compact and Traceless™ Solicor® Compact. With these extensions, Wilsonart brings the availability of color core and select designs in additional thicknesses to the ultra-matte, ultra-luxe product line making it even more accessible and creating yet another way for designers to customize commercial spaces to fit their client’s specific needs.

“The expansion of Traceless helps Wilsonart deliver your vision by offering even more luxury surface design options,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “Coupled with the collection’s affordable price and rapid delivery, it is now easier than ever to create a warm luxurious space for any commercial or residential environment.”

Traceless Solicor

Available in six designs, Traceless Solicor offers a solid color core that lets you create visually crisp and stunning designs with no visible seams at the edges. It provides continuous color, even on the edges of a finished project, making it the ideal product for desks, countertops, tables, furniture, wall systems, partitions and more.

Traceless Compact

Traceless Compact offers all 21 Traceless designs in compact panels with thicknesses of ¼”, 3/8”, ½”, ¾” and 1”. The compact panels feature a black core making the product ideal for partitions, wall systems and worktops.

Traceless Solicor Compact

Six Traceless Solicor Compact designs are available in thicknesses of 3/8”, ½”, ¾” and 1”, providing designers and consumers the flexibility to choose a countertop, wall panel, partition or tabletop that complements their overall aesthetic while keeping functionality in mind. In addition, the color core eliminates the need for an edgeband as it matches the surface of the panel.

The velvety surface of Traceless brings style to commercial design with neutrals and woodgrains. With its ultra-luxe, soft texture, Traceless provides sophisticated surface solutions with a sustainable approach that’s ideal for high-touch applications like cabinets, tabletops and countertops.

Traceless is stain-resistant, remarkably durable, easy to clean and offers easy reparability if light scratches occur, making the surface ideal for even the most aesthetically and practically demanding projects. Traceless is UL GREENGUARD Gold certified for low chemical emissions, includes the International Living Future Institute (ILFI) Declare label and is domestically produced. This collection’s look and performance features make it perfect for luxurious spaces.

For more information about Traceless from Wilsonart, visit www.wilsonart.com/traceless.

About Wilsonart

Whatever vision you see, Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, can deliver with surfaces you love and service you can count on, backed by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL and Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs. For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com .

