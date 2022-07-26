Wilsonart Expands Partnership with Wurth Wood Group to Serve Southern Louisiana

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, today announced that Wurth Wood Group has been named the new exclusive wholesale distributor for Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces in the southern Louisiana market. The expanded partnership will take effect September 1, 2022, and position Wurth Wood Group as the sole distributor of full-line Wilsonart® Products in the market.

Wurth Wood Group has been distributing decorative surfacing products and related items to support the cabinet-making and countertop industry since 1983. Wurth Wood Group started in Charlotte, NC, with a clear vision for serving custom cabinet builders, commercial fixtures and millwork companies. Over the last 39 years, the organization has grown to 18 locations operating in eight states.

“Wurth Wood Group has been fortunate to represent the Wilsonart brand across our footprint for many years, and the expansion of our partnership into Louisiana is an exciting opportunity,” said Jim Pacione, Wurth Wood Group’s managing director. “We look forward to partnering with Wilsonart to provide our mutual customers with the outstanding products and services they have come to expect from the brand.”

Wurth Wood Group will distribute Wilsonart Products in their new Hammond, Louisiana location. This location will be the exclusive source for Wilsonart products in the southern Louisiana market. Wurth Wood Group currently distributes Wilsonart products throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states.

“Wurth Wood Group and Wilsonart share a common focus of providing superior surfaces and customer service, making them the ideal partner to represent the Wilsonart brand in southern Louisiana,” said Kief Mlay, director of distribution for Wilsonart. “We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Wurth Wood Group to serve this key market.”


About Wilsonart
Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

About Wood Wurth Group
Wurth Wood Group is focused around building strong relationships with its vendors and customers. Serving the industry from our 18 locations across the mid-atlantic and southeast, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Media is welcome to contact Wesley Farnam, Marketing Director, at wfarnam@wurthwoodgroup.com for more information. Customers can contact wurthwoodgroup.com or marketing@wurthwoodgroup.com.

Contact:
Sara Tatay
L.C. Williams & Associates
statay@lcwa.com
(312) 565-4612

