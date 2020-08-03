Breaking News
Wilsonart to Acquire Alpine Sales, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alpine Sales, Inc., a Columbia, South Carolina based wholesale distributor to the building and remodeling industry. Alpine Sales distributes decorative surfaces, post formed countertops, lacquers and stains, and hardware.

“Our acquisition of Alpine Sales complements Wilsonart’s company culture and greatly enhances the services we offer with three locations in South Carolina and one in North Carolina,” said Tim Atkinson, Vice President, Sales. “We look forward to expanding Wilsonart’s Company-owned distribution footprint and enhancing our penetration of our expanding engineered surfacing offering. We will continue our tradition of best-in-class service, promote our broad engineered surfaces portfolio, and grow our business.”

“For over forty years, Alpine Sales has partnered with Wilsonart in distributing surfacing products,” Michael Steck, President, Alpine Sales. “Wilsonart’s commitment to delivering the highest quality products with unmatched service blends seamlessly with Alpine’s founding principles. The acquisition is a logical progression and will solidify our efforts in continuing to service customers in the Southeast with their building and remodeling needs.”

The transaction is expected to close on September 4, 2020.

About Alpine Sales, Inc.
Alpine Sales is a wholesale distributor to the building and remodeling industry. Alpine Sales specializes in Wilsonart® decorative surfacing, which includes laminates, quartz, solid surfacing, and post formed countertops. Other products include decorative and functional hardware, European concealed hinges and hardware, adhesives, finishes, abrasives, fasteners, edgebanding, and more.

About Wilsonart
Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid, New Leaf, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore, Technistone® and Wetwall brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

