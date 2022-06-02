Wilton Brands Issues Allergy Alert on Possible Presence of Undeclared Milk in Two Sprinkle Products

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilton Industries, Inc. of Naperville, Illinois is initiating a voluntary national recall of select lots of Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles And Rainbow Sprinkles Mix.

Although the product label does indicate that it may contain milk, this recall is being conducted because some samples of the product were found to contain milk.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The health and safety of our consumers is Wilton’s primary concern and Wilton is acting with the highest degree of caution and urgency to address this issue.

This recall is specific to the lot codes identified below. The lot codes can be found on the bottom of the container. Other lot codes on hand are safe and outside the limits of this recall.

RAINBOW CHIP CRUNCH SPRINKLES (710-5364) is distributed nationally through retail stores and ecommerce including www.wilton.com in the United States. This voluntary recall impacts lots 20294Z, 20314Z, 20345Z, 21013Z, 21022Z.

(710-0-0627) is distributed nationally through retail stores and ecommerce including www.wilton.com in the United States. This voluntary recall impacts lots 21005Z and 21111Z.

Consumers who have purchased these products should immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. These products will be removed from shelves at several retailers and distributors nationwide.

If consumers have questions about this voluntary recall they can send an email to productrecall@wilton.com or contact our Customer Care Team at 1-800-794-5866 Monday to Thursday 8am-4:30pm CST, Friday 8am-1pm CST.

All media inquiries can be directed to Wilton’s press room at pressroom@wilton.com or 630-212-2229.

About Wilton Brands

We inspire the joy of creativity in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a leading brand in baking and cake decorating. At Wilton, we’re passionate about bringing the love of baking and decorating to every consumer. Find out more at www.wilton.com.