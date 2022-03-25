Breaking News
Wilton Industries, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit

Front of package
Back of package - Information panel
NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilton Industries, Inc. of Naperville, Illinois is initiating a voluntary recall of Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit due to a milk allergen missing from the “Contains” statement. The ingredient list on the package lists “Skim Milk Powder” as an ingredient, however the “Contains” statement did not include “Milk” as required. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit (UPC: 0070896117274) was a 2022 Easter seasonal item distributed nationally through retail stores and ecommerce including www.wilton.com in the United States. This item was also sold in retail stores in Colombia. This voluntary recall impacts lots 22005, 22006 and 22007. The lot code can be found on the side or bottom of the box.

To date, no illness has been reported due to an allergic reaction to milk.

This labeling oversight was brought to our attention as a result of a consumer inquiry. Following our own internal review, we confirmed “Skim Milk Powder” was included in the ingredient list, but was not listed in the “Contains” statement. 

If any consumers have questions about this voluntary recall they can send an email to productrecall@wilton.com or contact our Customer Care Team at 1-800-794-5866 Monday to Thursday 8am-4:30pm CST, Friday 8am-1pm CST.

