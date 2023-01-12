Wilton is inspiring consumers to bake with love on the sweetest holiday of the year with fun seasonal products, fan-favorite tools, and adorable dessert toppings

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilton is helping consumers bake their way into the hearts of their Valentines this February with a sweet line up of seasonal bakeware, tools and decorating supplies. Whether you are making homemade treats, hosting a fun Galentine’s Day party or searching for the perfect heartfelt gift, Wilton’s Valentine’s Day lineup has something to make everyone feel special this holiday.

“Pink and red are the colors of the season and our Valentine’s Day collection features all of the festive colors, shapes and flavors to celebrate,” said Carly Lofgren, Wilton Seasonal Director. “From heart-shaped pans to a mini fondue set and everything in between, we are making it easier than ever to bake your heart out this Valentine’s Day.”

Wilton’s Valentine’s Day products include:

Sweets Sprinkled with Love

Wilton 6-Cell Happy Valentine’s Day Sprinkles Mix : This sprinkle set adds a festive flair to cupcakes, cakes, and other homemade treats. This set is mixed with six unique sprinkle offerings, including nonpareils, hearts, jimmies, arrows and two sanding sugars. SRP: $6.49.

: This sprinkle set adds a festive flair to cupcakes, cakes, and other homemade treats. This set is mixed with six unique sprinkle offerings, including nonpareils, hearts, jimmies, arrows and two sanding sugars. SRP: $6.49. Wilton 3-Cell Red, White and Pink Sprinkles Mix : The colors of love – add the perfect finishing touch to Valentine’s Day treats with these red, pink and white sprinkles. SRP: $6.49.

The colors of love – add the perfect finishing touch to Valentine’s Day treats with these red, pink and white sprinkles. SRP: $6.49. Wilton Valentine XO Sprinkles Mix : add a sprinkle of love with these XO Valentine shapes perfect for cookies, cupcakes and more. SRP: $5.49.

add a sprinkle of love with these XO Valentine shapes perfect for cookies, cupcakes and more. SRP: $5.49. Wilton Valentine’s Day Sanding Sugars Set: This four pack features shades of colorful sanding sugars in red, light pink, purple and bright pink. SRP: $5.49.

Bake Your Hearts Content

Wilton Signature Red Heart Cake Pan : Create an adorable love-themed, Valentine’s Day cake with this 9-inch pan. The nonstick steel makes cleanup easy, and the pan is dishwasher safe. SRP: $8.99.

Create an adorable love-themed, Valentine’s Day cake with this 9-inch pan. The nonstick steel makes cleanup easy, and the pan is dishwasher safe. SRP: $8.99. Wilton Valentine Metal Cookie Cutter Set, 3-piece set : Add some variety to heart-shaped cookies with this set of cookie cutters, including a straight edge heart, a scalloped heart and an arrow. SRP: $3.99.

Add some variety to heart-shaped cookies with this set of cookie cutters, including a straight edge heart, a scalloped heart and an arrow. SRP: $3.99. Wilton Heart Silicone Candy Mold : Add some extra love to this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations with all things heart shaped. This versatile mold can make candies to fill party favor bags or heart shaped ice cubes to sweeten up party beverages. SRP: $11.99.

Add some extra love to this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations with all things heart shaped. This versatile mold can make candies to fill party favor bags or heart shaped ice cubes to sweeten up party beverages. SRP: $11.99. Wilton Red Heart-Shaped Fluted Pan: add a special touch to dessert with this heart-shaped fluted tube pan. Perfect for angel food cakes, filled ring cakes or for molding gelatin and ice cream. SRP: $10.99.

Cozy up with Chocolate Favorites

Wilton’s Red Mini Fondue Set : This fondue set is perfect for creating fun treats, such as the Valentine’s Day classic – chocolate covered strawberries. Create a spread with pretzels, marshmallows, cookies and more and dip each item into warmed-Wilton Dipping Chocolate or Candy Melts candy (sold separately) for the most delightful bite. A great activity for date-night or to entertain the entire family! SRP: $17.49.

: This fondue set is perfect for creating fun treats, such as the Valentine’s Day classic – chocolate covered strawberries. Create a spread with pretzels, marshmallows, cookies and more and dip each item into warmed-Wilton Dipping Chocolate or Candy Melts candy (sold separately) for the most delightful bite. A great activity for date-night or to entertain the entire family! SRP: $17.49. Wilton Hot Cocoa Candy Molds: Hot chocolate with a twist! Use these candy molds to make delicious hot cocoa bombs that can warm up every heart. Customize each cocoa bomb by filling with hot cocoa mix, marshmallows, mini chocolate chips, peppermint candies – and top with a drizzle of colored Candy Melts and festive sprinkles. SRP: $3.49.

To learn more about what is new from Wilton or to find baking inspiration, visit www.wilton.com or follow Wilton on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Wilton Brands

We inspire the joy of baking and decorating in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware and party products. Learn more at www.wilton.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Abby Penich

Arrowhead Communications

abby@arrowheadcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb9512ec-d1f0-4d77-bb4b-a16178ef1bd1