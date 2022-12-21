Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wind Creek Bethlehem (WCB) announced the opening of a new and improved Poker Room complete with 20 action-packed tables.

The enclosed Poker Room boasts luxe finishes and offers high-end amenities including:

• A dedicated Cage Cashier inside of the room

• Table side massage service

• An upgraded Poker Lounge for Guests waiting to play

• Complimentary beverage service

“We wanted to provide our Guests with a Poker Room that is second to none,” said Joseph DeFranza, Poker Room Manager at Wind Creek Bethlehem. “This room elevates an already exciting game with new, built-in conveniences that enhance the player experience.”

To learn more about the Poker Room or to view a promotions calendar, please visit: WindCreek.com/Bethlehem/Casino/Poker.

