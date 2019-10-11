Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves one dead, forces 100,000 to flee

A fierce, wind-driven wildfire swept through foothills and canyons along the northern edge of Los Angeles on Friday, engulfing homes, closing roads and engulfing acre upon acre of dry brush and chaparral as 100,000 residents were forced to flee.
