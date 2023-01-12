Increasing Utilization of Drones to Provide Inspection Services Will Create Plethora of Opportunities

Rockville, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global wind turbine drone inspection market is estimated to reach US$ 366.1 million by the end of 2023, is set to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14.4% over the assessment period of 2023-2033.

An efficient and prompt maintenance plan is built on the foundation of regular drone inspections of wind turbines. Operations managers can get important information about turbine blades from rapid visual inspections, which also enables quick responses to issues in the field.

Drone inspections of wind turbines enable wind operators to respond more quickly, save money and time, and target blade defects at the earliest when their severity is low. Documented drone inspections of wind turbines also provide crucial Y-o-Y data and a crucial chain of custody that can help resolve warranty disputes and insurance claims.

India’s rapid economic development and population growth are driving the expansion of renewable energy capacity. The country had set a goal of installing 175 GW of unidentified renewable energy by 2022 but currently seems achievable. Such developments and initiatives are projected to thrust the need for drone assisted wind turbine inspection and consequently boost the service market.

Key Takeaways from Study

Global wind turbine drone inspection market is poised to expand 3.8X reaching the valuation of US$ 1,405.8 million by the end of 2033.

Under operation segment, remotely piloted drone is estimated to account for approximately a 64.4% share of the market in 2023.

By deployment segment, onshore is likely to account for 72.4% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 265 million in 2023.

East Asia will dominate amongst all the regions as it is expected to register a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 213.1 million by 2023 end.

“Growing Windfarm Projects as a Result of Demand for Renewable Energy Will Build Opportunities for the Market of Wind Turbine Drone Inspection” says a Fact.MR analyst

Market Development

Drones with thermal imaging and zoom capabilities are necessary for wind turbine inspection in order to obtain better data and a more detailed view. The safe and effective alternative method of using drones will soon be the standard for all energy inspections. For more effective inspections, the right drone and with right payload can provide extended flight times, high-resolution thermal imaging, and optical zoom capabilities. Manufacturers must focus on these aspects to establish brand identity in the market.

It’s critical to carry out routine maintenance and inspection checks in order to maximize the rate of interest and lengthen the lifespan of wind turbines. The wind turbines are continuously exposed to a variety of environmental factors and unpredictably bad weather. Turbine blades are exposed to dust, strong wind gusts, hail and snowstorms, and extremely high load circumstances because of this irregularity in their environment, hence the utmost need of inspection.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key companies in wind turbine drone inspection market are ABJ Drones, Action Drone, Inc., AeroDeploy, Amodrone Inc, Apex Drone, Balmore Inspection Services, Bristol Drone Services., DroneBase, DSLRPros, Everdrone, Flyability, GeoWGS84 Corp., Mile High Drones LLC, Munster Drone Services, Recon Aerial, The Chandler Companies and Wings Of A Dove LLC.

Major players in the wind turbine drone inspection market are focused on developing and launching new drone solutions and services that are not only innovative but also cost-effective for end user industries. Combining AI and machine learning, drones offer a functional and highly reliable solution for surveying wind turbines and associated infrastructure.

Segmentation of Wind Turbine Drone Inspection Industry Research

By Drone Type : Fixed Wing Hybrid Rotary

By Deployment : Onshore Offshore

By Operation : Remotely Piloted Optionally Piloted Fully Autonomous

By Application : Inspection & Maintenance Mapping & Surveying Surveillance & Monitoring Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global wind turbine drone inspection market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of drone type (fixed wing, hybrid, rotary), deployment (onshore, offshore), operation (remotely piloted, optionally piloted, fully autonomous), application (inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, surveillance & monitoring, others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

