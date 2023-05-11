According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights A window cleaning robot is a machine that can independently scale windows, glass curtain walls, and other structures. As it ascends and descends, it uses wet or dry water jets to clean all surfaces it contacts. This is now feasible due to the improvement of robots and the expansion of renewable energy sources such as solar power.

Farmington, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Window Cleaning Robot Market Was Valued At USD 85.17 million In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand USD 264.18 million By 2030 at a CAGR Of 15.2% From 2023 To 2030. Key factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing number of buildings with large windows, penetration of automation in household appliances, increasing awareness.

AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) have enabled robots to communicate and collaborate with humans in novel ways. The development of MEMS and sensors, as well as advancements in vision technology, have also improved the functionality and precision of robots. Additionally, the market for window cleaning robots is expanding as an increasing number of individuals recognize their utility. As more people learn about the advantages of window cleaning robots, such as their ability to save time and effort, it is likely that demand will increase.

Request Sample Copy of Report "Window Cleaning Robot Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Product Outlook ( Vacuum Suction, Fan Absorption ) By Application Type ( Indoor, Outdoor ) By End-User ( Commercial, Residential, Industrial ) By Distribution Channel ( Offline, Online ) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030"

Segmentation Overview:

Product Type Outlook:

The global Window Cleaning Robot market is segmented by product type into Vacuum Suction and Fan Absorption. One of the most common types of window cleaner is vacuum suction. It utilizes negative pressure to remove water and grime from windows, windshields, and other surfaces. This means that it can be used regardless of the weather and does not require pre-wetting. A vacuum cleaner is utilized to reduce the pressure.

Using a fan-based window cleaning robot to eliminate dust and other particles is an effective method. It utilizes a strong flow of high-pressure air to apply the force necessary to remove dirt particles from glass surfaces, leaving them quickly spotless. The high pressure of the powerful fan ensures that there are no streaks after washing.

Application Outlook:

By application, the market is divided into indoor and outdoor segments. During the forecast period, the indoor segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate. This segment is expanding as demand for these robots in the business sector increases.

By End-User:

Commercial, residential, and industrial applications define the commercial, residential, and industrial segments of the global Window Cleaning Robot market. The robot can be used to clean windows in both commercial and residential environments. These robots are designed to scale walls and clean the interiors and exteriors of windows. This type of robot is not only useful for commercial buildings, but also residential buildings, especially those with large glass walls or tall skyscrapers that are difficult to access with ladders and scaffolding.

By Distribution Channel:

Based on how products are sold, the market for cleaning robots is divided into offline and online segments. During the forecast period, the online segment’s rate of revenue growth is anticipated to accelerate. The global expansion of e-commerce is increasing the demand for online sales of cleaning robots. Discounts and the ability to purchase a wide variety of products through online channels and platforms are anticipated to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America had the largest market share in 2020. Due to the increased demand in the automotive industry, particularly in the United States, there are strict environmental protection regulations. During the forecast period, the Window Cleaning Robot market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest rate. As incomes rise in APAC nations, more and more individuals can afford to purchase cleaning robots. The market is expanding because more people are purchasing cleaning robots and because both large and small companies are entering the market.

The global Window Cleaning Robot market has been analyzed in numerous regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and India, among others. In the near future, the global region will dominate this market.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 264.18 billion By Product Type Vacuum Suction

Fan Absorption By Application Indoor

Outdoor By End-User Commercial

Residential

Industrial By Distribution Channel Offline

Online By Companies Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd

G Electronics Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Cecotec Innovaciones SL

Neato Robotics Inc.

Electrolux AB

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Xiaomi Group Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

• Costs for Personal Cleaning Robots Are Greater

A cleaning robot is more expensive than a conventional vacuum cleaner, making it difficult to purchase for home use. People in emerging economies such as India and China continue to use professional cleaning services, their own labor, and obsolete vacuum cleaners. In 2021, the price of a cleaning robot ranged from $250 to $999 or more. In 2021, India, China, and Brazil had per capita GDPs of USD 2277.43, USD 12556.33, and USD 7518.83, respectively. In developing countries, only a small percentage of the population can afford cleaning robots, and because they are so expensive, fewer people are aware of them and employ them than in Europe and the Americas. This makes it more difficult for manufacturers of cleaning robots to sell their products in developing nations. Thus, the high price of cleaning robots retards the expansion of the cleaning robots market.

• Growing Joblessness

As a result of the pandemic-caused increase in unemployment, it has become more difficult for people to make purchases, which is expected to moderate demand for products and sales to some extent. Developing nations such as China and India continue to use antiquated vacuum cleaners and clean their homes by hand or with hired help, making it more difficult for these products to gain traction.

• Limited Accessibility

Another issue is that it is difficult to reach. Window cleaning robots are uncommon, and they are typically only sold by specialized retailers. This could make it difficult for many individuals to obtain one of these devices. The market for window-cleaning robots is expanding rapidly, and this trend is likely to continue in the coming years. This growth will likely be driven by the increasing number of people who desire smart homes and the increasing number of people who recognize the usefulness of these devices. However, the market may be hindered by the high price and limited availability.

Opportunity Analysis:

• Growing concern for home safety

As the number of thefts and robberies rises, homeowners are increasingly considering installing security systems. Due to their hectic schedules, working individuals must also have a regular housekeeper or caregiver. If the caretaker is unreliable, security risks increase. The use of a cleaning robot eliminates the need for a housekeeper or caregiver, as these robots can be programmed to clean at a later time and controlled via smartphone. As technology has advanced, so have the capabilities of cleaning robots.

As the number of thefts and robberies rises, homeowners are increasingly considering installing security systems. Due to their hectic schedules, working individuals must also have a regular housekeeper or caregiver. If the caregiver is unreliable, security risks increase. The use of a cleaning robot eliminates the need for a housekeeper or caregiver, as these robots can be programmed to clean at a later time and controlled via smartphone. As technology has advanced, so have the capabilities of cleaning robots.

As the number of thefts and robberies rises, homeowners are increasingly considering installing security systems. Due to their hectic schedules, working individuals must also have a regular housekeeper or caregiver. If the caretaker is unreliable, security risks increase. The use of a cleaning robot eliminates the need for a housekeeper or caregiver, as these robots can be programmed to clean at a later time and controlled via smartphone. As technology has advanced, so have the capabilities of cleaning robots.

• Increase in the prevalence of cleaning robots in industrial applications

As people discover new uses for cleaning robots, the market for these devices will soon expand.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd

G Electronics Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Cecotec Innovaciones SL

Neato Robotics Inc.

Electrolux AB

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Xiaomi Group

By Product:

Vacuum Suction

Fan Absorption

By Application:

Indoor

Outdoor

By End-User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

