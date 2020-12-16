Windows & Doors Market revenue to cross USD 215.9 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Major windows & doors market players include Anderson Corporation, ATIS Group, Nawa International, Deceuninck NV, and RENSON.

According to latest report “Windows & Doors Market by Material (uPVC, Wood, Metal), Application (Residential [New Residential, Improvement & Repair], Commercial [New Commercial, Improvement & Repair]), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of windows and doors will cross $215.9 billion by 2026. The rapidly growing construction sector in emerging economies will enhance product demand.

Metal windows & doors market valued at USD 40.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness 5.3% growth rate till 2026. Metal windows & doors include aluminum and steel alloy. Aluminum is among the widely used materials impelled by properties such as higher rigidity, durability, and flexibility in design. Anti-corrosive properties along with better appearance make them ideal for security purposes, particularly doors.

Aluminum can transfer heat owing to its property of heat conduction. Major multinational giants working in the windows & doors market are focusing on supplying a thermally enhanced aluminum frame to minimize overheating or overcooling propelled by the atmosphere. Product design is based on customization required by customers such as size and application of the product.

Aluminum is not recommended for areas near water and salt, such as beaches, as these may affect the product life due to corrosion. Most of these windows & doors are used along with glass for better visibility and improved thermal conductivity. In addition, they reduce the overall weight and improve the visibility of the product for indoor applications.

Steel is widely used in security doors & windows led by its rigidity and strength. Stainless steel doors can be customized on account of their flexibility while manufacturing and as per user requirements depending on their use. They are widely used in airports, industries, military facilities, and hospitals as they provide safety and isolation.

Steel doors & windows are effective in terms of fire safety as they provide high-impact strength and fire resistance to the whole structure. These features are vital for the surge in demand for steel windows & doors in commercial and industrial buildings. Increasing demand for security doors manufactured using steel will drive the overall market share during the forecast time frame.

Other materials usage for windows and doors is likely to grow at a CAGR 4.4% and projected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2026. Increasing disposable income along with shifting trends to glass & WPC usage in households and commercial buildings will spur the overall windows & doors market demand. They are widely used as folding and sliding windows & doors.

Glass provides a unique combination of elegance and durability, depending upon the application of the user. Its availability in numerous sizes and combination with metal or wood makes it more appealing.

Depending upon the application and quality, the cost of these doors differs as per their thickness. Currently, the use of single-piece tampered glass for sliding windows & doors and multi-piece glass for combination doors are in trend. Glass provides better natural lighting, thereby reducing the overall energy consumption of the building. Additionally, cleaning and maintenance of these windows & doors are simple compared to other products

Middle East & Africa windows & doors market size was USD 9.1 billion in 2019 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% through 2026. The Saudi Arabia region is estimated to experience a boost during the forecast timeline impelled by increasing government spending on infrastructure for residential & commercial purposes. Significant infrastructure development in education and healthcare will further enhance product penetration. Growing tourism led by the number of tourists visiting holy places will enhance the overall hospitality sector.

Major companies operating in the windows & doors market are Anderson Corporation, ATIS Group, Nawa International, Deceuninck NV, and RENSON.

