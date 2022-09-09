Windsor Fashions Continues National Expansion with New York City Flagship Opening

The fashion retailer opened its doors on first Manhattan location

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Windsor Fashions LLC, the leading on-trend fashion retailer for special occasions and all of life’s events, announces the opening of its newest retail location in New York City. This destination marks the 18th store in New York state, and the first flagship store in Manhattan, located at 499 Broadway, New York, NY 10012. With the opening of this location, Windsor now has a brick and mortar presence in all five boroughs. Beginning today, customers can shop the two story, 4,000 square foot retail space in SoHo. The opening of this store will provide a convenient location for new and existing customers in Manhattan that are looking for the latest on trend items at an accessible price point.

Founded in 1937 by the Zekaria family, Windsor has become the go-to destination for affordable fashion for every occasion in a woman’s life, while remaining true to its mission to create an oasis that inspires and empowers women. The second generation of Zekaria brothers, Leon and Ike, took the helm in 1998 and successfully launched stores across the country, built an integrated ecommerce business and expanded Windsor’s product assortment. Today, the Company offers over 200 new styles in-store and online every week, inspired by the hottest looks from the red carpet, runway and celebrity street style, all at a great value.

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Manhattan and join the prestigious SoHo shopping district. Dressing up for occasions and all of life’s events is at the core of the Windsor brand. As of today, women are invited to stop in and shop for all of life’s special moments, which New York City residences have no shortage of,” said Andy Solomon, President of Windsor Fashions. “With events and celebrations finally back in full swing and the Holiday season quickly approaching, we’re able to meet our customers’ fashion needs for any and every occasion at an extraordinary value, now in even more destinations in New York.”

This two-story flagship location is where women can come find that perfect head to toe look that makes them look and feel beautiful. Windsor is the one-stop shopping destination for women’s apparel, shoes, jewelry, accessories, handbags and more.

While best known for its formal dresses, Windsor delivers a broad assortment of occasion-based apparel that varies by market for all of life’s one-of-a-kind, annual and everyday events. Whether for school-based events like Prom, graduation and Homecoming, seasonal events like Halloween, Holiday parties and New Year’s Eve, or everyday occasions like date night and brunch with the girls, Windsor provides a broad and inspiring assortment of the latest trends.

Windsor Store is open Monday through Saturday 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Sunday from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. For more information about the new Manhattan location, upcoming store openings and the latest fashionable offerings for all of life’s occasions, visit: WindsorStore.com

