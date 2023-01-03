Windsor x @camellalacompte 2023 Valentine’s Day Edit Windsor Fashions partners with content creator Camella Lacompte for a Windsor x @camellalacompte 2023 Valentine’s Day Edit

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Windsor Fashions LLC, the women’s shopping destination for every occasion, today launched its 2023 Valentine’s Day Edit with California-based fashion influencer, Camella Lacompte. The campaign highlights a range of formal dresses and full outfits that compliment a romantic night on the town spent celebrating the day of love. All of the styles in Camella’s edit are now available to shop in store and on WindsorStore.com.

In partnership with Windsor, Camella curated a collection of Valentine’s Day outfits that can be worn for special moments such as date night with a significant other, or to a Galentine’s get-together with friends. Camella selected a variety of red and pink dresses , flattering corset tops, and on-trend faux leather pants, with some of her favorites including the elegant one-shoulder, floor-length Alexandra Formal Tulle Long Dress , the chic and feminine Jaylee Strapless Satin Formal Dress , as well the staple High-Rise Coated Skinny Pants which she pairs with the red crop long-sleeve for a look that can we worn on Valentine’s Day and beyond. When selecting pieces for her edit, Camella chose an assortment of pieces that can be worn to create a romantic look, as well as separately for different occasions throughout the rest of the year.

Camella Lacompte is a Filipino-American influencer who shares fashion content with her thousands of followers on her social channels. Since she was a young girl dancing around in princess dresses, she’s had a passion for styling head-to-toe looks as a form of personal expression. Camella always aims for authenticity, confidence and femininity through her social media presence and personal style. Her advice to her followers is to dress in a way that makes them feel confident since fashion is unique to each and every person, and that alone is a superpower.

Camella Lacompte’s 2023 Valentine’s Day Edit is available in stores and online at WindsorStore.com .

