SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Windsor Fashions LLC, the women’s shopping destination for every occasion, today announced the launch of its 2022 New Year’s Eve Edit with influencer, Tarsha Whitmore. Specializing in occasion wear dresses, as well as women’s shoes and accessories, Windsor is the ultimate destination for those that are looking to ring in the new year in style. The sparkle-filled edit is now available to shop in store and on WindsorStore.com.

Together with Windsor, Tarsha curated a collection of affordable yet elegant pieces for styling head-to-toe New Year’s Eve outfits for all types of events. The edit features a versatile and stylish assortment of sparkly dresses and two-piece-sets, as well as corsets and cargos for those looking to be Insta-ready when the clock strikes midnight. Some of Tarsha’s favorites include Cream Of The Crop Cutout Mini Dress , the Sweet Stunner One Shoulder Dress to wear out to the club and the Wrapped in Rhinestone Crop Top and skirt to light up the room and bring all the glitz and glamour. In the spirit of celebrating new beginnings, New Year’s Eve calls for dazzling pieces made from luxurious velvet and satin fabrics, stunning rich colors, and glamorous sequins for capturing attention. The edit features glitzy party looks that can be worn for occasions beyond the final night of the year, such as the Endless Nights Chainmail Halter Dress which can be styled for a bachelorette party, or the Trend Alert Faux Leather Corset which adds a trendy touch to any girls night out look.

Tarsha Whitmore, self proclaimed “queen of head-turning outfits,” has worked with Windsor since 2018, and is a content creator who focuses on fashion, fitness, food and more. Tarsha’s content branches out into a wide variety of fields, allowing her loyal audience to relate to all aspects of her life. Her eye for fashion and creating versatile looks to suit every occasion has led her to become a leading creator in the digital space.

Tarsha’s New Year’s Eve Edit is available in stores and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0cdbd37-6549-47bc-829d-061be0c5b08e