SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its 2023 Fall Edit in collaboration with Nashville-based lifestyle blogger, Julia Havens. This co-curated collection marks Julia’s second edit in partnership with Windsor, and is now available to shop on WindsorStore.com and in stores.

The Fall collection consists of colder weather staples that can be layered and styled with versatility depending on the occasion throughout the season. Julia chose a variety of autumn-inspired essentials and trend-forward pieces, including faux leather jackets , denim cargos and cozy sweaters , as well as Windsor’s new smooth collection and sweater dresses. In addition to selecting seasonal clothing mainstays, Julia also wanted to showcase knee-high boots and dainty jewelry to complement and enhance each outfit.

While curating the collection, Julia pulled together a range of looks stemming from an everyday comfortable and casual aesthetic, to pieces that reflect a more refined and sleek style. For a relaxed autumn day, Julia gravitated towards the Autumn Chill Crochet Wide-Leg Pants , Staple Piece Scoop Neck Bodysuit and Cozy Days Faux Fur Plaid Shacket , all of which embrace traditional Fall neutral tones and are pieces that can be mixed and matched for styling with other outfits. The edit also includes several Fall transition pieces, such as denim and cargo pants. For the woman who is always on the go but is looking to channel a simple, yet elevated look, Julia paired the Total Mood High-Rise Boyfriend Denim Jeans with either the Locking Knit Down Sherpa Long Trench Coat or the Trendy Oversized Faux Leather Blazer to add a more sophisticated flair when bundling up on colder days. For more formal occasions, Julia opted for dresses with elegant feather details, specifically the Penelope Rhinestone Fishnet Feather Trim Party Dress and Monica Formal Crepe Strapless Feather Dress , both of which have stunning silhouettes and embellishments to create showstopping looks. Julia’s collection reflects the ultimate wardrobe balance for Windsor women to shop this season.

Julia Havens is a Nashville-based lifestyle blogger who shares her daily fashion, home decor, and family life on her social channels. She uses YouTube, Instagram and TikTok as a way to authentically express herself through creative outlets such as interior design, fashion, travel, and art. Windsor and Julia have been partners since the beginning of her social media career, with Julia sharing Windsor’s trend forward and affordable styles to her audience since 2018.

Julia’s curated Fall Collection for Windsor is available in store and online now at WindsorStore.com .

