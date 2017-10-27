Windstream announces third-quarter earnings call

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 9 to review the company’s third-quarter earnings results.

To access the call:

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 1-877-374-3977, conference ID 99761593.

To access the call replay:

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 9 and ending at 10:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 16. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056, conference ID 99761593.

Webcast information:

The conference call also will be streamed live over the company’s website at www.windstream.com/investors. Financial, statistical and other information related to the call will be posted on the site. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website beginning at 10:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 9 and ending at 10:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 16.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions for consumers, businesses, enterprise organizations and wholesale customers across the U.S. Windstream offers bundled services, including broadband, security solutions, voice and digital TV to consumers. The company also provides data, cloud solutions, unified communications and managed services to business and enterprise clients. The company supplies core transport solutions on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

Media Contact:

David Avery, 501-748-5876

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Chris King, 704-319-1025

[email protected]