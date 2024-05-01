OMAHA, Neb., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wine, Beer, and Spirits (WBS) is pleased to announce a series of significant accomplishments and updates in the first quarter of 2024.

WBS has secured its spot as a Top 100 Retailer by Beverage Dynamics for the 3 rd year in a row,

year in a row, Market Watch magazine nominated WBS as one of six “Leaders” in beverage alcohol retailing,

The Company has joined two leading consortiums of independent liquor stores, and

WBS has hired industry veteran Bob Portis as the Company’s Wine & Purchasing Consultant.

WBS secured its spot among the top liquor stores in America for the third consecutive year, receiving the Beverage Dynamics Top 100 Retailers Award. This recognition highlights WBS’s explosive growth and commitment to innovation, excellent customer service, and leadership within the industry.

WBS has been nominated by the editors of Market Watch magazine as a “Leader” for excellence in beverage alcohol retailing. Market Watch has honored progressive alcohol retailers since 1984, including many of the nation’s largest chains. WBS will be one of six retailers honored this year from across the country, and will accept the award at Market Watch’s Annual Leader’s Banquet in NYC this September.

WBS was invited to join the esteemed Wine & Spirits Guild of America (The Guild). This association is made up of 40+ leading independent liquor stores across the country, each recognized for possessing the most innovative marketing techniques and finest/deepest selection of spirits, wine and beer in their respective markets. With $2+ billion in collective annual sales and over 500 stores represented, The Guild provides leadership on a national level for wine and spirits retailers.

WBS has also joined The Alliance, another leading association of independent liquor stores. The Alliance is an influential force in the industry, with 30+ members and more than 650 stores represented across North America. The Alliance provides WBS with a platform to bring innovative, value-enhancing products and services to its customers in Nebraska.

Bob Portis has been appointed as Wine, Beer and Spirits’ Wine & Purchasing Consultant. Mr. Portis possesses 40+ years of industry experience, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Wine Sales for RNDC Nebraska. In his new role, Mr. Portis will oversee the Company’s Wine strategy and growth, while also spearheading WBS’ efforts with The Guild and The Alliance.

Expressing his excitement, Bob stated, “I am honored to be part of the WBS team and lead our efforts in partnering with The Alliance and The Guild. Together, we will continue to raise the bar in the Midwest and enhance the customer experience in our stores.”

Wine, Beer and Spirits’ CEO, Beau Starkel, shares the enthusiasm for these developments. “We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our team, appreciate the industry recognition and are excited to get to work with these leading associations,” noted Starkel. “With our customers in mind, we will keep pushing the needle as an industry leader in Nebraska and across the country.”

About Wine, Beer, and Spirits:

Founded in 2020, Wine, Beer, and Spirits has grown to become Nebraska’s largest locally-owned liquor store chain, with locations in West Omaha, Downtown Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, and Fremont. In addition to offering the widest selection in town, customers are greeted at each store entrance by a full bar, featuring whiskies, tequilas, and craft beers at excellent prices. Yes, you can drink while you shop! Weekly events, such as food trucks, tap takeovers, supplier giveaways, and product samplings, flood each store’s calendar. Check out a WBS store today or find us online at https://www.winebeerandspirits.com/.

