Wine.com sales surpass $300 million in 2020

Leading online wine retailer sees continued shift to e-commerce

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, closed calendar year 2020 with $329 million in revenue, representing 119% year-over-year growth. For the most recent quarter, ending 12/31/20, revenue was $111 million, up 64% over the prior year.

Highlights over the last 12 months demonstrate a continued acceleration in the company’s growth as wine and spirits consumers engage online in record numbers:

Revenue from StewardShip members (Wine.com’s subscription program for unlimited free shipping), increased 149% to $189 million for the trailing 12 months, with members saving over $30 million in shipping costs.

Customers continue to shop from their phones and Wine.com’s 4.8 star mobile app (56,703 reviews). Revenue from mobile devices increased 111% to $110 million.

Millennials and younger represented 44% of all new Wine.com customers during the year, the largest and fastest-growing generation of new customers.

Customers dove deep into wine discovery on Wine.com – engaging in 378,841 live chat sessions with Wine.com Sommeliers and purchasing wine from 198 different grape varieties and 52 regions.

The company’s new personalized wine club subscription, Picked by Wine.com, got off to a good start in the fall, with 25,817 wines hand selected by Wine.com Sommeliers according to individual customer preferences.

“We encountered many challenges during 2020 to keep up with demand, including doubling our workforce in operations and customer service and keeping our people safe during the pandemic,” said Rich Bergsund, Wine.com CEO. “We are grateful to all of our people and partners for the incredible job they did during a very challenging year.”

Bergsund will be presenting at investor conferences this week, including ICR Conference 2021 on January 13th and the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14th.

About Wine.com

Wine.com offers selection, guidance and convenience not found in stores – helping customers discover the incredible world of wine with confidence. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice and customers receive unlimited free shipping all year by joining StewardShip. Wine.com was recently named Wine Enthusiast’s Retailer of the Year. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

