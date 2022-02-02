Wine Market is projected to reach US$ 846.3 Billion by 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Wine Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Wine Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 513.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 846.3 Bn by 2032. The overall sales of wine are expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2032. The wine market is estimated to account for around ~2% – 4% in alcohol & beverages market.

As per Future Market Insights, the global demand for Wine Market is expected to increase at over 5.1% CAGR, surpassing US$ 846.3 Bn between 2022 and 2032. Growth in the market is attributable to increasing consumption of red wine due to its varied health benefits.

Attribute Details Wine Market Estimated Size (2022) US$ 513.8 Bn Wine Market Projected Size (2032) US$ 846.3 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 5.1% Wine Market Top Players Share in 2021. 10%-15%

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more people die each year from cardiovascular disease (CVD). As per the WHO, red wine have several health benefits such as weight loss, low blood sugar levels and others. Hence, wine is being promoted as a healthy beverage.

Sales of organic wine are expected to remain high during the projected period. Growing trend for organic products due to increasing health awareness is also favoring the growth in the market. Hence, demand for organic wine from the retail and restaurant is expected to increase at a robust pace overt the forecast period.

Consumption of organic wine is rapidly expanding, especially in Germany and France, according to Future Market Insights. Also, advent of sustainable winemaking processes has encouraged the sales of organic wines.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast

Period 2022-2029 Historical

Data

Available for 2014-2021 Market

Analysis US$ Million for Value Key Regions

Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania & MEA Key Countries

Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Benelux, South Africa, Northern Africa GCC Countries, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand. Key Segments

Covered Type, Source, Price Range, Sales Channel and Region. Key

Companies

Profiled • The Wine Group • John Distilleries • International Beverage Holdings • Halewood Wines International • Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd. • Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. • Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation • Castel Frères • Accolade Wines • Constellation Brands • Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) • Pernod Ricard • E. & J. Gallo Winery Report

Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Takeaways from the Wine Market Study

In terms of type, the sparkling wine segment will dominate the market, registering growth at 8.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. In terms of price range, US$ 10- US$ 15 held over 39.1% of market share in the global wine market

held over of market share in the global wine market The U.S. held more than 67.6% of market share in North America in 2021 owing to the upsurge in the number of bars and restaurants in recent years.

of market share in North America in 2021 owing to the upsurge in the number of bars and restaurants in recent years. Italy wine market is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4.3% for due to the easy availability of grapes for wine production.

Leading manufacturers of Wine are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of wine globally.

Major players present in the wine market are The Wine Group, John Distilleries, International Beverage Holdings, Halewood Wines International, Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation, Castel Frères, Accolade Wines, Constellation Brands, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), Pernod Ricard, and E. & J. Gallo Winery among others.

