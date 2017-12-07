Wine Paths Adds Napa Valley to its Curated Collection of World-Renowned Destinations

On its way to becoming the world’s leading luxury wine tourism brand

www.winepaths.com

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Top destinations in the Napa Valley have now joined Wine Paths, the first digital platform featuring bespoke luxury wine, spirits and gourmet travel experiences in most of the world’s prestigious wine regions. Led by internationally renowned wine travel expert Stéphane Tillement, and advised by legendary winemaker Michel Rolland, Wine Paths now makes Napa Valley the first United States region to be featured in its prestigious collection of “bucket list” wine regions in Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa and Spain. This unique platform enables travelers to tailor their visits to the top producers, restaurants, and lodging with access to the Wine Paths’ community of travel enthusiasts and professionals.

The new Napa Valley members of Wine Paths join a very prestigious list of wineries, that is a virtual “who’s who” of the world’s best winery destinations, including Château Mouton Rothschild, Château Pape Clément, Hennessy, Champagne Taittinger, Ruinart, Château d’Esclans, Castello Banfi, Bodegas Torres, Quinta do Noval, Bodega Trapiche, Almaviva, Rupert & Rothschild Vignerons, Cloudy Bay & St. Hugo, to name only a few.

The list of resort and hotel members includes several Relais & Châteaux and Small Luxury Hotel properties, considered by many to be the most luxurious accommodations in the world. Finally, culinary experiences include a large number of restaurants with Michelin stars and many more considered the pinnacle of dining experiences in their respective regions.

“Napa Valley is certainly one of the world’s leaders in wine tourism and we must be present there,” says Mr. Tillement, President and Founder of Wine Paths. “The scenery, the world-class wines, the top-level dining and lodging are all in high demand among our clients. To meet those demands, we carefully select each of our local experts, wineries, hotels and Michelin Guide restaurants as part of Wine Paths, and I’m very excited with the high caliber of Napa wineries that have decided to join our more than 260 members from around the world of fine wine.”

The Napa Valley wineries that have become Wine Paths members include:

Antica

Blankiet Estate

Darioush

Fantesca

Frank Family Vineyards

Newton

Promontory

St. Supéry

Napa Valley’s luxury resort, Meadowood Napa Valley (also a Relais & Châteaux resort), has also joined as a member along with local travel expert, Wine + Dine events. “We are delighted with the positive response we have received from Napa’s elite tourism destinations,” says Tillement. “It is a clear endorsement of our vision, to offer the very best experiences to top-tier international travelers. We will be carefully adding more Napa Valley members as we move forward, including additional restaurants, resorts, and wineries.”

Internationally renowned winemaker Michel Rolland supports Tillement in the search for leading wineries around the world. Rolland’s notable career has taken him to four continents and to more than two hundred fifty different wine estates, firmly establishing him as an invaluable and credible resource to the selections on Wine Paths. Together, they are proud to bring travelers an exclusive collection of the best wine, spirits, gourmet and vineyard addresses worldwide. Only those establishments that provide superb quality standards, wine and dine expertise along with guaranteed customer satisfaction are selected.

In addition to Napa Valley, Wine Paths destinations include premier regions in Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, and Spain. This brings the total number of countries to 10, with more than 260 prestigious members worldwide. To discover featured destinations on Wine Paths, discuss a personally tailored travel plan to a top wine region, or seek the support of a local travel expert, interested individuals may visit https://www.winepaths.com/.

Wine Paths: Luxury Wine Travel Made Easy

