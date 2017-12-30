WINGS Announces Beta Testnet Launch to Evaluate ICOs with Crowdsourced Due Diligence

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WINGS (www.wings.ai) today announced the upcoming Beta Testnet launch of its Ethereum-based platform for evaluating ICOs with crowdsourced due diligence. With WINGS, companies launching ICOs can receive predictions based on crowdsourced Artificial Intelligence and human evaluations to understand their fundraising potential. The WINGS community is incentivized to surface the best projects, bringing attention to them among potential ICO participants.

With WINGS’ new Beta Testnet release, ICO projects can deposit 1500 WINGS test tokens to be accepted to the Ethereum-based decentralized application (DApp) and configure an ERC20 standard ICO with no coding knowledge. If 50 percent of the participating community or more agree that the ICO should be listed on the WINGS DApp, the project is accepted and given an AI-powered valuation. If not, the project’s deposit is refunded. This will allow WINGS to continue to curate high-quality projects and weed out potential scams. WINGS community members are also asked to predict the amount that an ICO project will bring in, either in ETH, USD or EUR, to help companies evaluate their fundraising potential and to surface enticing projects for project backers.

“Crowdsourced due diligence is a way to decentralize ICO evaluations, putting predictions of a project in the hands of the cryptocurrency community before fundraising starts,” said WINGS Co-founder Dominik Zynis. “WINGS has already proven to be a powerful tool for the ICO community, and our upcoming Beta release will offer enhanced capabilities making it the best price discovery and due diligence platform in the industry.”

ICOs using the WINGS price discovery platform have already raised $435 million in the past six months alone, representing nearly 14 percent of the global ICO market during that time period. ICOs recently benefiting from WINGS’ technology include Bancor, BlackMoon Crypto, Flixxo, CoinDash, DomRaider, and AdEx. More than 30 ICOs have currently used the WINGS platform for price discovery.

To test out WINGS, visit: http://testnet.wings.ai. Current capabilities include project creation, forecasting, point and click ICO smart contract configuration, and ICO funding.

ABOUT WINGS FOUNDATION

WINGS Foundation is based in Switzerland and comprised of a decentralized team of professionals aiming to bring blockchain-enabled projects to the mainstream via crowd-sourced valuation and curation. WINGS uses smart contract technology to enable a new type of emergent incentivized swarm intelligence for value discovery on the Ethereum network. WINGS provides best-in-class, audited libraries of smart contracts for blockchain-based crowdfunding and for post-funding decentralized governance. To learn more, please visit wingsfoundation.ch

