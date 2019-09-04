Wings for Kids Begins School Year with the Launch of New Partnerships

WINGS Expands Footprint in California, Georgia, Michigan, and South Carolina

Wings for Kids, a leader and expert in social and emotional learning (SEL), is pleased to announce the formation of new partnerships in Orange County, CA; Detroit, MI; Atlanta, GA; and Columbia, SC.

WINGS currently serves more than 1,800 kids from vulnerable communities through programs that give kids in grades K-5 the life lessons they need to succeed and be happy. WINGS offers direct-service programs, staff and volunteer training, and a partnership model.

“We know how important SEL skills are to a student’s overall academic and lifelong success,” said Bridget Laird, chief executive officer of WINGS. “As students head back to school this fall, we are thrilled to be able to expand our reach to help more kids thrive despite the challenges they face every day.”

WINGS’ expanded 2019 efforts include partnerships, training of staff, volunteers, and partner organizations, as well as new programs:

In Atlanta, WINGS will provide afterschool programming at Heritage Elementary and Bethune Elementary, both in Fulton County School District, and at Boyd Elementary School and Heritage Academy in Atlanta Public Schools (APS) via new 21st Century Community Learning Grants made possible programs. WINGS is also active at Emma Hutchinson Elementary in APS.

In Michigan, WINGS will be training staff at the Center for Success’ eight sites in Detroit and Pontiac, and training all staff at the S.A.Y. Detroit Play Centers at Lipke Park.

In California, WINGS will be partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Garden Grove to serve over 770 kids across 11 sites. WINGS will also continue its existing partnership with Pomona Unified School District.

In Columbia, South Carolina, WINGS will provide new afterschool programming at Harbison West Elementary. This new program adds to WINGS’ current presence in Charleston at North Charleston Elementary and Chicora Elementary; and in Charlotte at Thomasboro Academy and Bruns Avenue Elementary.

There is a deep connection between what WINGS kids learn during the program and their behavior in the classroom. Research and external evaluations show that WINGS kids have better behavior, are more likely to exhibit empathy, and have stronger self-management skills than non-Wings kids in the same classrooms.

WINGS specifically works with low-income students, who, as the data highlights, often do not have the same supports and opportunities to achieve the same level of positive outcomes as their middle and upper-income peers. By enabling adults to develop their own social and emotional skills and create a strong SEL culture, WINGS and trained educators can help kids build their inner strength and better cope with trauma.

About Wings for Kids

Wings for Kids’ mission is to equip at-risk kids with the skills they need to succeed in school, stay in school, and thrive in life. Our long-term vision is a world where there is equity in academics, opportunity, and emotional well-being for all children, regardless of socioeconomic status. In the short-term our focus is to expand our services to reach substantially more children, both in-school and after school and ensure that the programs we deliver are of the highest quality and create measurable outcomes. Our evidence-based approach fosters the mindset, skills, and confidence children need to behave well, make good decisions, and build healthy relationships

